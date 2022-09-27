Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans prepare to say goodbye to a Westeros legend as the show gets into a tense battle with ‘Rings of Power’
While most audiences are simply basking in the joy of having two of their favorite fantasy stories on live-action in the form of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, Amazon and HBO have been fighting a discreet war behind the curtains over the dominion of the streaming sphere.
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 6 recap: Mount Doom and the rise of Mordor
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 6, ‘Udûn’. In the latest Rings of Power episode, the Men of the Southlands fought back against Adar’s army of Orcs as Galadriel made haste to join the skirmish. And at the end of the episode, something happened that no one was quite expecting.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Adar’s scars mystify fans as viewers praise the depth and complexity of Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel
Only two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remain in the show’s first season, leaving the Prime Video series with a huge number of loose ends to be tied up. Many of these will likely remain into season two—and maybe even longer—but fans expect at least a few of the show’s lingering questions to be answered before the first run concludes.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Viewers delight in Tolkien’s brutal takedown of a 50s adaptation as fans look to Adar for answers about the light of the Valar
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly approaching the climax of its first season, and fans aren’t quite sure what to expect. A number of details sprinkled throughout the season’s first half are clearly significant, and will certainly come back around at some point, but fans remain in the dark about the true purpose of things like Theo’s mysterious dagger. This, and overarching questions about the diminishing light of the Valar and its potential connections to Adar, are overtaking viewers’ minds as they await the show’s upcoming sixth episode.
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
Who are the Moriondor in ‘The Rings of Power?’ Adar’s identity in ‘The Rings of Power,’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode six. The latest Rings of Power episode finally unveiled Adar’s identity, and it was nothing like what we had presumed. While most fans had interpreted the name Adar, or “father” in the...
The MCU hero least likely to return nevertheless pleads his case to Kevin Feige
In the wake of Charlie Cox’s big return to the MCU as Daredevil, Marvel fans are demanding the rest of the Defenders follow him back into the franchise — you know, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and, well, that’s about it. While it’s important to note the series does have its swell of loyal fans out there, too, a far lower percentage of the fandom is eager to witness the resurrection of the Immortal Iron Fist, Danny Rand.
What is Udûn in ‘The Rings of Power’?
WARNING: The article below contains spoilers for episode six of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Episode six of The Rings of Power, which is titled “Udûn,” was a bit of a game-changer for the series as a whole. The brunt of the episode is taken up by the defense of the Southlands against Adar’s invasion. In the final moments, it seems as though the Southlanders and Numenorians have emerged victorious, but we eventually see that Adar had bigger things on his mind. He’s sent Waldrig off with the malicious key he’s been seeking, and Waldrig uses it to burst open a dam and cause the volcano that looms over the Southlands to erupt.
Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever
Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Not a single soul wants to see a franchise that already ran out of gas get dusted off yet again
Nobody in their right mind is going to deny that The Bourne Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum combine to form one of the greatest trilogies of the modern era, if not all-time. However, the debate over where the Jason Bourne franchise as a whole stands in history is an entirely different matter altogether.
Jaws still being picked up from the floor after today’s showstopping ‘Rings of Power’
The Rings of Power was off to a rocky start after the Tolkien fandom lambasted Amazon’s attempt at adapting their favorite work of fantasy literature. Now, five weeks later and six episodes in, it seems that the majority of viewers can’t help but stand in awe of what J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have been able to accomplish.
Is a ‘Community’ movie officially in the works?
Get your paintball guns ready and be careful not to step on any lava, as Community fans may finally be getting their wish of six seasons and a movie. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, was created by one-half of the minds behind Rick and Morty, i.e., Dan Harmon. The show was about the wild adventures of some friends at a community college and starred Joel McHale as Jeff, Danny Pudi as Abed, Donald Glover as Troy, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley.
Behind the scenes ‘Blade’ issues should be much more of a concern than the PG-13 rating
A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were up in arms when it was confirmed the Blade reboot would be rated PG-13, and while there won’t be geysers of blood being sprayed on the screen every time the Daywalker unsheathes his sword, it’s not as if the movie needs to be a hard R in order to succeed.
5 episodes of Lifetime’s ‘Phrogging: Hider In My House’ that hit too close to home
Lock your doors, check your crawlspaces, and for heaven’s sake, secure your attics! The horrifying new Lifetime series Phrogging: Hider In My House has us peaking under our beds and looking in our closets. This new series explores the terrifying true crime phenomenon known as “phrogging” where an individual is secretly taking up residence in someone else’s home. So how does that work? It doesn’t! It usually proves to be one(or in some cases two) people too many and the homeowner wises up to their unpaying, unwelcome guests. The show explores stories of these phrogging survivors who have lived to tell their tale. Trust us, they are proof that fact is definitely stranger than fiction. Here are five of the most creepy, crawly episodes that had us running to padlock our windows and doors.
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
