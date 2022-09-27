WARNING: The article below contains spoilers for episode six of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Episode six of The Rings of Power, which is titled “Udûn,” was a bit of a game-changer for the series as a whole. The brunt of the episode is taken up by the defense of the Southlands against Adar’s invasion. In the final moments, it seems as though the Southlanders and Numenorians have emerged victorious, but we eventually see that Adar had bigger things on his mind. He’s sent Waldrig off with the malicious key he’s been seeking, and Waldrig uses it to burst open a dam and cause the volcano that looms over the Southlands to erupt.

