Yankton, SD

What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?

The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yankton, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Yankton, SD
State
South Dakota State
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
Hurricane Ian Relief-American Red Cross

Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters as a hurricane moves out of Florida and moves slowly up the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
#Fbi#Property Crime#The Federal Prison Camp#Most Dangerous Cities
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1

It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
IOWA STATE
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend

One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
TRAVEL
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Public Safety
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase

Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
EDINA, MN
Early Morning Sioux Falls Fire Under Investigation

It was either a very late night or early morning wake-up call for two Sioux Falls residents in a home on Euclid Avenue. At around 2:22 A.M. this morning, (Monday, 9/26/22) Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home at 209 South Euclid Avenue. A report came in that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota’s Weirdest Foods

In America, we 'let freedom ring' throughout every corner of the country, and that extends to what we put on our dinner tables. Whether it's New Mexico’s green chiles on an ice cream sundae, New Jersey’s overloaded oreo bagel, or a banana and mayonnaise sandwich from Alabama, what we crave is as unique as where we hail from.
MINNESOTA STATE
The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name

OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
POLITICS
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
IOWA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

