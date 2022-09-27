Read full article on original website
Related
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco approves commercial land use change over planners’ objections
The Pasco County Commission has approved a land use change that will clear the way for consideration of a wide variety of commercial uses on two lots totaling 3.47 acres at Galen Wilson Boulevard and Ridge Road. The board approved the request at its Sept. 20 meeting, despite its planning...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian
Pinellas County is offering an answer for homeowners wondering what to do with sandbags they got for Hurricane Ian.
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
IN THIS ARTICLE
tampabeacon.com
County cancels household hazardous waste collection for Saturday
Hillsborough County is canceling a scheduled Household Hazardous Waste event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, because of the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. The event was scheduled to be held at the Sheldon Road Household Hazardous Waste Center, 9805 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33635. The regular Household Hazardous Waste collection...
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
suncoastnews.com
Find a safe place now, county officials say
Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longboat Observer
Manatee officials ask residents to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian arrives
Manatee County officials on Wednesday morning are urging all residents and visitors to shelter in place until Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall just after midday, passes. A county release said more than 100,000 residents and visitors were asked to evacuate Zone A and B zones. However, now it is...
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
10NEWS
Thousands of power outages reported in Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting 85,245 outages in Pinellas County. Repair and damage assessments are underway, the power company reports.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #21: When Will Gulfport, Pinellas Get Power Back?
More than 680,000 Duke Energy customers in Florida have no power as a result of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported restoring power to more than 185,000 Florida homes or businesses by 2 p.m. today (Sept. 29). Parts of Gulfport did not lose power, while other parts have already had power...
suncoastnews.com
Early morning fire leaves business damaged
BROOKSVILLE -- At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop. HCFES arrived within eight...
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian causes heavy winds, downed trees in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought powerful gusts of wind in Manatee County as it continued to move through Florida. Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporter Josh Rojas was in Bradenton on Wednesday where he reported strong winds from Ian knocking down trees all over the area, as well as business’ alarms going off.
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey tracks Ian's impact in Dunedin
Spectrum News reporter Cait McVey reports on Wednesday evening conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
Comments / 0