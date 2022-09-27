ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

County cancels household hazardous waste collection for Saturday

Hillsborough County is canceling a scheduled Household Hazardous Waste event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, because of the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. The event was scheduled to be held at the Sheldon Road Household Hazardous Waste Center, 9805 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33635. The regular Household Hazardous Waste collection...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Find a safe place now, county officials say

Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #21: When Will Gulfport, Pinellas Get Power Back?

More than 680,000 Duke Energy customers in Florida have no power as a result of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported restoring power to more than 185,000 Florida homes or businesses by 2 p.m. today (Sept. 29). Parts of Gulfport did not lose power, while other parts have already had power...
GULFPORT, FL
suncoastnews.com

Early morning fire leaves business damaged

BROOKSVILLE -- At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15000 block of Spring Hill Drive. The call came from a passerby who reported a fire in an awning/entryway of the mechanic shop. HCFES arrived within eight...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian causes heavy winds, downed trees in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought powerful gusts of wind in Manatee County as it continued to move through Florida. Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporter Josh Rojas was in Bradenton on Wednesday where he reported strong winds from Ian knocking down trees all over the area, as well as business’ alarms going off.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

