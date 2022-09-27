ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Front to bring rainfall to parts of the state Sunday

An early-season cold front will increase the chance for rainfall, starting with Kauai and Oahu and then spreading to Molokai and portions of Maui Sunday. Hawaii Island is expected to have mostly clear skies Sunday as drier air moves over the island from the east. The front will weaken and slowly drift eastward, with periods of heavy rainfall possible, along with a brief chance for isolated thunderstorms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Slowing winds as early-season cold front approaches

Trade winds will give way to light and variable winds and afternoon sea breezes as an early-season cold front closes in on the islands. The front is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Kauai and Oahu Sunday morning into Monday, spreading to Molokai and parts of Maui starting Sunday night. Locally breezy northeast winds of 10-20 mph will follow the frontal boundary as it passes through each island.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station. After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022)

Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
Honolulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
hawaiinewsnow.com

From San Diego to Honolulu: There’s a new rhino in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new rhino in town!. An Eastern black rhinoceros named “Aria” was just flown in from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday. She received a police escort through the Waikiki to the Honolulu Zoo. The 8-year-old rhino was born in Florida....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. The incident happened near the intersection of Harding Avenue and 3rd Avenue. EMS said a 71-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At...
hawaiinewsnow.com

33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a car in Wahiawa Friday night, Honolulu police said. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the intersection of Olive Avenue. According to HPD, it was reported that a 33-year-old male...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Musician and mom-preneur Kimie Miner talks motherhood, finding balance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Kimie Miner is a busy woman!. She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and being a mom. ”Our house is always loud, full of laughter and crying. My youngest is almost two. So they’re two, three and four,” said...
hawaiinewsnow.com

In wake of high court ruling, mayor proposes limits on where licensed owners can carry guns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two months after the U.S. Supreme Court eased gun laws, Honolulu’s mayor wants to limit where licensed owners can carry firearms. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing an ordinance that would not allow guns at traditionally sensitive places, including schools, government buildings, parks and public transportation.
HONOLULU, HI

