Front to bring rainfall to parts of the state Sunday
An early-season cold front will increase the chance for rainfall, starting with Kauai and Oahu and then spreading to Molokai and portions of Maui Sunday. Hawaii Island is expected to have mostly clear skies Sunday as drier air moves over the island from the east. The front will weaken and slowly drift eastward, with periods of heavy rainfall possible, along with a brief chance for isolated thunderstorms.
Slowing winds as early-season cold front approaches
Trade winds will give way to light and variable winds and afternoon sea breezes as an early-season cold front closes in on the islands. The front is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Kauai and Oahu Sunday morning into Monday, spreading to Molokai and parts of Maui starting Sunday night. Locally breezy northeast winds of 10-20 mph will follow the frontal boundary as it passes through each island.
Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station. After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022)
Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Blood Bank puts out call for donors to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a way Hawaii residents can help those recovering from Hurricane Ian: Roll up your sleeve and give blood. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on residents to pitch in. Due to the severity of the storm, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp was activated to...
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
Ige’s plan to redevelop Aloha Stadium without public-private partnership gets chilly reception
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s plan to build a new stadium without help from private developers got a chilly reception Thursday from the people in charge of Aloha Stadium. After several years of planning and millions in costs, Aloha Stadium Authority board members and state lawmakers said they...
From San Diego to Honolulu: There’s a new rhino in town
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new rhino in town!. An Eastern black rhinoceros named “Aria” was just flown in from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday. She received a police escort through the Waikiki to the Honolulu Zoo. The 8-year-old rhino was born in Florida....
The holidays are almost here! The city is looking for entries for its annual wreath contest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, the city is bringing back its holiday wreath contest and it’s looking for entries. The contest is all part of the 35th annual Honolulu City Lights Celebration. This year’s theme: “Splashes of Joy.”. The wreaths will be on display at...
Episode 132: Producer, singer-songwriter and busy mom ... Kimie Miner is doing it all
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kimie Miner is an award-winning producer and singer-songwriter. And she’s found a way to do it all. She makes new music, runs a business, supports young musicians and and is a busy mom!. Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:...
Open House: Lovely unit in Nanala at Mehana and premium studio at Trump Tower Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. An excellent opportunity to own this lovely 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 parking unit...
On mission to make perfect roast, man turns passion for coffee into thriving business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marks International Coffee Day, but at Green World Coffee Farm in Wahiawa, every day is International Coffee Day. Owner Howard Green started the farm 10 years ago and says what began as a small passion project turned into a growing business. ”I love coffee, I love...
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. The incident happened near the intersection of Harding Avenue and 3rd Avenue. EMS said a 71-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At...
33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a car in Wahiawa Friday night, Honolulu police said. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the intersection of Olive Avenue. According to HPD, it was reported that a 33-year-old male...
Musician and mom-preneur Kimie Miner talks motherhood, finding balance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Kimie Miner is a busy woman!. She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and being a mom. ”Our house is always loud, full of laughter and crying. My youngest is almost two. So they’re two, three and four,” said...
UH men’s basketball holds first official team practice as season approaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is back on the court preparing for the upcoming season. The team held its first official practice today, as tip off is a little over a month away. Hawaii looks to bounce back after last season’s loss to Cal...
Attorney for suspect in road rage beating: Video of attack ‘doesn’t tell the full story’
While some access has been allowed, residents have resisted. The suspect accused in a violent one-man crime spree appeared in court Thursday. Producer, singer-songwriter and busy mom ... Kimie Miner is doing it all. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and...
In wake of high court ruling, mayor proposes limits on where licensed owners can carry guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two months after the U.S. Supreme Court eased gun laws, Honolulu’s mayor wants to limit where licensed owners can carry firearms. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing an ordinance that would not allow guns at traditionally sensitive places, including schools, government buildings, parks and public transportation.
