KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets seven years in federal prison for gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. Lasharbe Hardy, 26, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the...
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
who13.com
Mountain lion caught on dashcam in South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
Sioux City Journal
Onawa man gets eight years in federal prison for gun and drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
sdpb.org
Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
Midwest Town With One Resident Doubles Its Population…Kind of
As the one remaining resident of Monowi, Nebraska, Elsie Eiler has become a legend. So much so that the United States Census Bureau was apparently concerned about her security and privacy despite her feeling perfectly content and safe as the town's lone ranger. So they added another resident...but only on paper.
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made, grain bin help, gyrocopter fatality named
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29. Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
South Dakota legislative candidates share stances on legalizing marijuana in small amounts
Similar to the November 2020 election, registered South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize small amounts of marijuana in the upcoming November 2022 election.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
