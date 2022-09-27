Read full article on original website
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County
Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
kiss951.com
