Related
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided updates on four key injuries.
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Apparent ankle or leg injury sends Warren native to locker room on cart.
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Evades Question About Starting Quarterback
Veteran Mitchell Trubisky was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in the second half.
Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following His Involvement in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case | THR News
The news comes after a decision last week by ESPN Milwaukee to suspend the former NFL player's weekly Green Bay Packers recap program.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
“We should all be lucky that we have a guy that really should be a head coach in this league leading our special teams,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Rich Bisaccia.
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 4 NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the…
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
713
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0