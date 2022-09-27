State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO