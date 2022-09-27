Read full article on original website
PENNS MANOR STAYS UNBEATEN; INDIANA HAMMERS KISKI AREA
The Penns Manor Comets remained the only team in the Heritage Conference without a loss after beating Northern Cambria, 40-14, at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night. Todd Marino had the call on U92.5 FM. Here’s his recap. In Vandergrift, Indiana routed Kiski Area, 47-28, in a WPIAL Class...
DANIEL PATRICK KEOGH, 70
Dr. Daniel Patrick “Dan” Keogh of Indiana passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born to Wilmot J. and Margaret Mary McElroy Keogh in Norwalk, CT on July 31, 1952. Dan spent his early life with his parents and brothers in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico where his father was an executive of Westinghouse South America.
MARGARET “DIANNE” (ROUSER) BROOKE, 62
Margaret “Dianne”(Rouser) Brooke, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born February 4, 1960, in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Betty Jane (Warder) Rouser. Dianne was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School....
IUP TO BATTLE THE ROCK FOR HOMECOMING
The IUP Homecoming game will feature a battle of two unbeaten teams, with the Crimson Hawks taking on Slippery Rock. IUP is now 3-0 while the Rock is 4-0. Today’s game marks the 96th showdown between the two teams going back to 1907. Through three games this season, IUP has one of the top offenses in the nation in D-2, they are third in total offense and 11th in rushing offense.
RYAN MATTHEW BOWERS, 38
Ryan Matthew Bowers, 38, of Archbald, Pa., passed away peacefully at his childhood home in Indiana on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was the son of Susan (Bowman) Bowers and the late Donald Ray Bowers, of Indiana. Ryan was born April 11, 1984 in Latrobe. Ryan was a 2003 graduate...
TORTORELLA: NO EXTRA SPICE NEEDED FOR IUP/SLIPPERY ROCK
Two of the top football programs in the PSAC clash tomorrow as IUP and Slippery Rock tangle in the Crimson Hawks’ Homecoming game. Bother teams are undefeated. IUP is 3-0 and Slippery Rock is 4-0. IUP coach Paul Tortorella says this is a game that needs no big buildup.
FAYE E. (NICHOLSON) ANTOLIK, 74
Faye E. (Nicholson) Antolik, 74, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg, PA. The daughter of George and Margaret (Piper) Nicholson, she was born December 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Surviving is her son, Richard Troy Antolik (Tina)...
INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
PEACEFUL PRO-LIFE RALLY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA ON SUNDAY
A peaceful pro-life rally is scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Indiana. The Life Chain rally will be held from 2-3 PM on October 2nd at the corner of 8th and Philadelphia Streets. The annual rally is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in Downtown Indiana, and local organizer Irene Kopczyk said that the rally is about spreading the pro-life message in a peaceful way.
PUJOLS HITS 701 AS PIRATES FALL TO CARDINALS
Albert Pujols hit his 701st homer of his career as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals last night. You can listen to the recap below. The Pirates and the Cardinals play again tonight. We will not have the game on WCCS due to our commitment to Pitt Football.
POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA
Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
SHETLER ASKS FOR BOND AS TRIAL NEARS
The attorney for Ray Shetler Jr. has filed a petition for nominal bond for his client, based on Rule 600 of the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 600 demands that a trial for any criminal defendant must be held within 365 days of incarceration, except for delays caused by the defendant. It also stipulates that a defendant is eligible for nominal bond if incarcerated for more than 180 days before trial.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH
State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
CORAL MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING CUSTOM LICENSE PLATES FROM DEALERSHIP
State police have filed charges of theft in an incident at a Burrell Township car dealership from earlier this year, but in this case, the suspect did not steal a car. State police have filed charges against 30-year-old Cody Koren of Coral connected with the thefts that happened between April 30th and August 10th of this year. Police say Koren was in the employ of Tri-Star Automotive’s auto detailing division at the time of the incidents. He allegedly stole 570 Tri-Star custom front license plates from the dealership and then sold them as scrap to Integral Scrap and Recycling in Indiana PA. The value of the stolen material came to $934.80 worth of metal.
