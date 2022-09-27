FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. KENT, Ohio— The Ohio football team (2-3, 0-1 MAC) fell to Kent State (2-3, 1-0 MAC) in overtime, 31-24. "We are obviously disappointed with the outcome," said head coach Tim Albin. "I don't have any magic words to make the tream feel better, but I think moving forward we can win with the effort and 'over-believing' that this football team continues to show."

