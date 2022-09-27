Read full article on original website
Related
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Football Falls to Kent State in Overtime
FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. KENT, Ohio— The Ohio football team (2-3, 0-1 MAC) fell to Kent State (2-3, 1-0 MAC) in overtime, 31-24. "We are obviously disappointed with the outcome," said head coach Tim Albin. "I don't have any magic words to make the tream feel better, but I think moving forward we can win with the effort and 'over-believing' that this football team continues to show."
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Volleyball Drops to Bowling Green in Four Sets
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The Ohio volleyball team (8-7, 2-2 MAC) dropped a tough four sets, 3-1 (18-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-27) to Bowling Green (9-6, 4-0 MAC) on Saturday (Oct. 1) inside the Stroh Center. Bowling Green barely outhit Ohio, registering a .189 hitting percentage to the Bobcats .153. Ohio...
ohiobobcats.com
Ohio Swim and Dive Open Season with Solid Performance Against Virginia Tech and George Washington
CHRISTANSBURG, Va. – The Ohio swimming and diving squad opened its 2022-23 season on Saturday, competing in a tri-meet against Virginia Tech and George Washington at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. Ohio defeated George Washington, 188.5-111.5, while falling to host Virginia Tech, 196-104. "We faced two good teams in Virginia...
Comments / 0