rewind943.com
Mayor of Clarksville candidates on affordable housing, juvenile crime, road improvements
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The three candidates for Clarksville mayor shared their ideas on affordable housing, road improvements, juvenile crime and more this week during the Chamber of Commerce political forums. The mayoral candidates, with links to their profiles, are:. Joe Pitts, incumbent. Here is a recording of...
rewind943.com
CMCSS gives update on shortage of teachers, bus drivers, and how they’re filling the gap
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The national teacher shortage took its toll on local schools, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has had to respond in a big way. The district has over 5,200 employees. “This year we have hired over 500 new teachers as of this week, and we...
