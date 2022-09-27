ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles' Austin Fans Are Going Silent At His 'Leave America' Lyric & It’s So Awkward

 5 days ago
Ever since Harry Styles began performing the 2022 hit single "As It Was" at live shows, fans from around the world have been reacting to the song's lyric "Leave America."

Anywhere outside of the United States, people would scream the line as if urging the English musician to leave the country where he spends much of his time.

Whereas recently, American fans have popularly gone silent, refusing to say the words.

It was no different at the singer's first show in Austin, Texas, at Moody Center. A TikTok posted by @sarahsincenewyork captured the moment Styles sang the lyric with a "deafening" silence coming from the audience, as per the caption of the video.

TikTokers are reacting to the moment by writing in the comment section things like "the most silent one yet my god" or "Never heard silence quite this loud."

Some even mention how awkward the star must've felt when the Austin concertgoers stopped signing for a second.

At Styles' Toronto show in August, a video surfaced showing the Canadian fans yelling the lyric back to him with a resounding passion — quite literally the opposite of his Texas shows.

However, most commenters seem happy that the trend is continuing at U.S. shows and are even encouraging others to do the same.

"Told my husband not to sing that part he went along with it!" commented one Harry Styles fan.

At the musician's second Texas show yesterday, a TikTik posted by @goodiesbyjenny shows that Styles didn't sing at the part but rather held his hand up to his ear as if trying to hear the fans saying "Leave America."

While the crowd didn't shout the lyric, we can still hear some people singing the words.

The TikToks stirred an outpour of European fans commenting how he must miss them now that these videos have gone viral.

