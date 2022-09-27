Harry Styles Is Rocking Cowboy Vibes At His Texas Shows & Fans Are 'Yeehaw-ing' Out Of Excitement

English singer Harry Styles has given his Love On Tour Austin residency all the "cowboy vibes" and the week is not even over yet.

During his first show on September 25, the artist wore orange pants and a very cowboy-ish red and white jacket that a TikTok video compared to The University of Texas at Austin’s (UTA) school uniforms and colors.

"He really blends in," a user commented in the comparison video.

Concertgoers also joined the musician in a "yeehaw ovation" after Styles mimicked a cowboy lasso movement and asked his Texas audience if he was “doing the right move.”

"The sound effects he did for the rope I'm," a fan tweeted. Yes, Styles even did a "swoosh" kind of sound to let people know he was pretending to spin a rope.

For his second show, while "Watermelon Sugar" was playing in the background, Styles decided to wear a pink cowboy hat and did a "finger guns" dance before throwing the hat to the big crowd.

He also didn’t forget about "yeehaw-ing" during this presentation.

The Love On Tour will be taking place until Monday, October 3 at Austin’s Moody Center.

Styles still has some time to keep surprising his Texas fans with his cowboy references.