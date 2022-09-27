Medicaid beneficiaries say communicating with the agency is difficult, and the reapplication process is confusing and cumbersome. Jessica Greene, PhD, Luciano Chair of Health Care Policy at the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College in New York City, and Diane Gibson, PhD, professor at the Marxe School, conducted focus groups with Medicaid beneficiaries in 13 states. The researchers detailed their participants' responses in a Sept. 29 article for Health Affairs.

