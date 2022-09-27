Read full article on original website
13 best-rated Medicaid plans in 2022
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing Medicaid plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
Blue Health Intelligence names vice president of product management
Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, has named Divya Srungaram as vice president of product management. Ms. Srungaram will oversee strategy, development, commercialization and execution of employer solutions, according to a Sept. 29 news release. Previously, she held strategy and analytics leadership roles at...
Where 3 payers are investing in behavioral care networks
Payers are continuing to expand their mental and behavioral care provider networks in response to the growing need nationwide for services. Becker's asked three payers the following question:. Where is your organization investing or directing resources to improve member access to behavioral healthcare?. Brooke Tomblin. Clinical Program Director of Health...
43% of adults inadequately insured: Commonwealth Fund
Forty-three percent of working adults in the U.S. are inadequately insured, according to a Sept. 29 Commonwealth Fund report. The Commonwealth Fund analyzed responses of 6,301 Americans ages 19 to 64 between March 28 and July 4 for its biennial health insurance survey. The Commonwealth Fund said in a news...
Cambia Health Solutions names chief marketing officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tracy Wiese as chief marketing officer. Ms. Wiese will lead the company's strategy and execution of marketing initiatives across all lines of business, according to a Sept. 26 news release. Previously, she held lead marketing roles at Akumin and Alliance HealthCare Services.
Medicare Advantage premiums to decrease
Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease for 2023, CMS said Sept. 29, continuing a trend in slight cost reductions for next year across Medicare services. The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected to be $18 for 2023, down from $19.52 in 2022, according to a news release. Premiums are also...
'Very challenging': How focus group participants describe issues with Medicaid communication, enrollment
Medicaid beneficiaries say communicating with the agency is difficult, and the reapplication process is confusing and cumbersome. Jessica Greene, PhD, Luciano Chair of Health Care Policy at the Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College in New York City, and Diane Gibson, PhD, professor at the Marxe School, conducted focus groups with Medicaid beneficiaries in 13 states. The researchers detailed their participants' responses in a Sept. 29 article for Health Affairs.
20 payer exec moves in September
From filling the top tech job at Optum to multiple former UnitedHealthcare CEOs headed to lead new companies, these are 20 payer exec moves reported by Becker's in September:. Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, named Divya Srungaram as vice president of product management Sept. 29.
First Choice Health names 2 vice presidents
First Choice Health, a Seattle-based PPO network and health benefits administrator, has named Hillary Galyean as vice president of enterprise account management and David Agler, MD, as vice president of medical management. Ms. Galyean most recently served as vice president of corporate support at Montana Health Co-Op in Helena and...
7 payers receive first NCQA accreditation for health equity
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has recognized nine healthcare organizations, including seven payers, for their work to address care inequities. The new accreditation program, Health Equity Accreditation Plus, recognizes organizations that partner with community groups, offer clinical and social resources, collect data on social determinants and are transparent about that data, according to a Sept. 28 news release.
Retiree advocacy group sues Delaware over switch to Medicare Advantage plan
A Delaware retiree advocacy group is suing the state over its decision to move retired state employees to a Medicare Advantage plan managed by Highmark Delaware, Delaware Public Radio reported Sept. 27. The advocacy group, RiseDelaware, is arguing that the state's Pension Benefit Committee did not adequately collect input from...
Payers with the best telehealth services in 2022, per J.D. Power
Among the major payers, customers are most satisfied with the telehealth offerings from Humana and Aetna, according to the "J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study." The study was released Sept. 29 and measures customer satisfaction with telehealth service experience based on customer service, consultation, enrollment, and billing and payment....
Icario launches Medicaid redetermination service
Health consumer engagement company Icario is launching a Medicaid redetermination service, designed at streamlining the re-enrollment process with many Medicaid beneficiaries set to lose coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Around 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the public health emergency ends. The redetermination service, which...
Cone Health, Novant Health finalize co-ownership of Medicare Advantage plan
Cone Health and Novant Health have signed an agreement to co-own HealthTeam Advantage — a Medicare Advantage company owned by Cone Health, which will retain a majority stake. The two organizations cited expanded consumer access to care and coverage as the reason behind the transaction in a Sept. 29...
7 payer responses to Hurricane Ian
Health insurers have responded to Hurricane Ian by authorizing prescription refills, waiving prior authorizations, and adding emergency resources and support. The storm, one of the worst in Florida history, made landfall on the peninsula's Southwestern coast Sept. 28. More than 2 million people are without power in Florida as of Sept. 29, The New York Times reported.
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Illinois health system won't commit to see Aetna Medicare Advantage members without a contract
Carle Health in Urbana, Ill., said it won't commit to treating Aetna Medicare Advantage members, the only health plan offered to Illinois state retirees, until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Dennis Hesch, executive vice president of Carle Health, told The News-Gazette the system...
Cigna dropping paperwork demand after pushback from CMA, AMA
Cigna will not implement a paperwork demand that was criticized by the California Medical Association and American Medical Association. The reimbursement policy would have required the submission of medical records for all evaluation and management claims with CPT 99212-99215 and modifier 25 when a minor procedure was billed. The change...
ACA contraceptive coverage requirements are confusing, healthcare attorneys say
The Health Resources and Services Administration should do more to clarify which contraceptives are required to be covered at no cost under the ACA and make sure new methods are added to coverage requirements, healthcare attorneys write in an opinion for Health Affairs. In a Sept. 28 article for the...
'COVID has shattered actuarial science': Incoming Clover Health CEO lays out his priorities, challenges
Clover Health President and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Toy will assume the role of CEO in January when founder Vivek Garipalli moves on from the position. "I kind of joke that I would like to think of myself as the only computer scientist running a managed care company," Mr. Toy told Becker's.
