ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 6

Garvin
2d ago

This article was a complete waste of time . It implied Minnesota receiving severe weather from hurricane Ian not a football game .

Reply
9
Ian ace
2d ago

last time we were hit by a hurricane was Halloween of 91 when we had the blizzard then again in 2008 when we had the late October when he had a late extream storm that knocked power and trees down and damaged houses , so i think were due

Reply
3
Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Florida State
City
Landfall, MN
City
London Township, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Espn#Nfl#Darlington Tweeted#Hard Rock Stadium
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
freightwaves.com

Eastward turn shifts Hurricane Ian’s Florida threat

Updates continue to roll in for Hurricane Ian on Tuesday as the center of the storm moved off Cuba and into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. The outer rain bands of Ian, classified as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, are already impacting the Florida Keys, with surge already coming onshore in Key West and the western Keys now being included in a storm surge watch.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. A popular pier in the beach community of Pawleys Island collapsed and floated away. In Myrtle Beach, waves pushed against the boardwalk tourist area. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Florida braces for impact as Ian becomes a menacing hurricane

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coast by mid-week.Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend, expanding an initial order that covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths...
FLORIDA STATE
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy