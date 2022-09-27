Read full article on original website
Garvin
2d ago
This article was a complete waste of time . It implied Minnesota receiving severe weather from hurricane Ian not a football game .
Reply
9
Ian ace
2d ago
last time we were hit by a hurricane was Halloween of 91 when we had the blizzard then again in 2008 when we had the late October when he had a late extream storm that knocked power and trees down and damaged houses , so i think were due
Reply
3
Related
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Scenes of catastrophic damage emerge as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Florida Gov. DeSantis said Hurricane Ian would likely be recorded as one of the top five strongest storms ever to his the state of Florida.
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay
Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
Ian becomes hurricane again as it takes aim at South Carolina
Ian became a hurricane again before its forecasted landfall in South Carolina Friday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian made landfall on Florida's West Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm as it made its way across the state Wednesday night. ...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
freightwaves.com
Eastward turn shifts Hurricane Ian’s Florida threat
Updates continue to roll in for Hurricane Ian on Tuesday as the center of the storm moved off Cuba and into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. The outer rain bands of Ian, classified as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, are already impacting the Florida Keys, with surge already coming onshore in Key West and the western Keys now being included in a storm surge watch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian leaves entire Florida neighborhoods under water
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.Sept. 29, 2022.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. A popular pier in the beach community of Pawleys Island collapsed and floated away. In Myrtle Beach, waves pushed against the boardwalk tourist area. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Florida braces for impact as Ian becomes a menacing hurricane
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning, as authorities and residents in Florida kept a cautious eye on the storm rumbling northward through the Caribbean. "Additional rapid strengthening is expected today," warned the NHC in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida's western coast by mid-week.Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend, expanding an initial order that covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths...
FUN 104
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com/
Comments / 6