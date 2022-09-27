It has been claimed that Bitcoin has a greater impact on the environment than gold, according to researchers from nature.com. According to a paper published by Benjamin A. Jones, Andrew L. Goodkind & Robert P. Berrens, the mining of Bitcoin (BTC), the most popular proof-of-work cryptocurrency, can produce energy-related climate damages by a considerable amount of carbon dioxide. Three sustainability criteria are provided in the report to help indicate when the effects of climate change may not be sustainable.

