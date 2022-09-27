Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia
Moments after polls in Bosnia's general election closed on Sunday, the country's international overseer announced he was changing its electoral law
Zelensky praises countries backing Ukraine application to join NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday praised the support of neighboring countries after Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO.
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin Firm As Bear Momentum Diffuses, Is $18.3k The Local Bottom?
Amid the pension crisis and fear gripping traditional finance, Bitcoin remains steady and “propped” by traders’ and investors’ hopes. From the daily chart, BTC remains within a momentum-sapping trade range, trending inside a $1.5k zone with clear resistance at around the $20k level on the upper end and $18.2k on the lower end.
crypto-economy.com
Binance Gets Regulatory Approval in New Zealand
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance has gained a registration license from authorities in New Zealand. As per the latest development, the exchange was able to get another license as it continues to seek regulatory approvals from all around the world. This move will go a long way for Binance in offering cryptocurrency services to the growing digital asset community in the country.
crypto-economy.com
Nature Research: Bitcoin to Digital Crude, not Digital Gold
It has been claimed that Bitcoin has a greater impact on the environment than gold, according to researchers from nature.com. According to a paper published by Benjamin A. Jones, Andrew L. Goodkind & Robert P. Berrens, the mining of Bitcoin (BTC), the most popular proof-of-work cryptocurrency, can produce energy-related climate damages by a considerable amount of carbon dioxide. Three sustainability criteria are provided in the report to help indicate when the effects of climate change may not be sustainable.
