Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security
Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
SolarMarker Attack Leverages Weak WordPress Sites, Fake Chrome Browser Updates
Researchers have discovered the cyberattack group behind the SolarMarker malware targeting a global tax consulting organization with a presence in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, which is using fake Chrome browser updates as part of watering hole attacks. It’s a new approach for the group, replacing its previous...
New DDoS Malware ‘Chaos’ Hits Linux and Windows Devices
Researchers at Black Lotus Labs, security firm Lumen Technologies’ research unit, have identified a novel cross-platform malware. Dubbed Chaos by researchers, this malware has infected numerous Windows and Linux devices, including enterprise servers, FreeBSD boxes, and small office routers. Researchers Discovered ‘Chaos’. Lumen’s researchers have dubbed the malware...
Privacy-focused web browsers are stuck in a rut, but why?
With hybrid working on the rise and data mismanagement continuing to make headlines, you’d be forgiven for thinking that even the most unsuspecting users would be interested in securing their online privacy. However, new data provided to TechRadar Pro by digital intelligence platform SimilarWeb indicates that the growth of...
New infosec products of the week: September 30, 2022
Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Illumio, Malwarebytes, Netography, TransUnion, and Truecaller. TransUnion TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics improves fraud detection for businesses. To help limit the more than $100 billion of global sales revenue lost to false positives...
Why the iPhone remains so popular
It may seem like the iPhone has been around forever, but in reality, Apple released its first version of this iconic smartphone in 2007. Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface soon captured the imagination of consumers and the iPhone quickly became the first choice among tech-savvy consumers across the globe – a status it still enjoys being one of the most popular cell phones. The iPhone was by no means the first cellphone – but the impact of the iPhone on the market was like nothing ever seen before. Steve Jobs’ vision had become a reality. The iPhone featured a high-resolution screen and suited the needs of multiple types of users due to its general purpose nature and the ability to use apps. For the first time, consumers had access to what would become known as a smartphone. Apple has leveraged the impact of that first model to launch newer and more advanced models on a regular basis – and achieve dominance of the smartphone market.
Hackers Use Telegram, Signal, Dark Web to Help Iranian Protesters
Protesters against the Iran regime are getting a boost to aid their efforts from hacking groups who are using Telegram, Signal and the dark web to get around government restrictions. “Key activities are data leaking and selling, including officials’ phone numbers and emails, and maps of sensitive locations. CPR sees...
Shangri-La hotels Customer Database Hacked
The Shangri-La hotel group has said a database containing the personal information of customers at eight of its Asian properties between May and July has been hacked. The breach covered hotels in Hong Kong, Singapore, Chiang Mai, Taipei and Tokyo but the company said it had not yet been able to determine what data had been stolen.
Intel Arc A770 GPU leak could worry some gamers – but it shouldn’t
Intel’s top-end Arc graphics cards, the A7 series, have been spotted in some leaked benchmarks with interesting results – that we admittedly need to sprinkle liberally with the usual caveats. So, treat this as the rumor it is, but VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that Geekbench results...
Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO
According to Bloomberg, Intel initially expected the IPO to value Mobileye at $50 billion, but later lowered its expectations to around $30 billion. Mobileye’s SEC filing indicates steady revenue growth over the past few years, jumping from $879 million in 2019 to $967 million in 2020, and topping out at $1.4 billion in 2021. The filing doesn’t provide any information on how much a share could cost.
Cryptocurrency exchange clone script- Astonishing way to start your crypto exchange
In recent days, Crypto exchange is the most profitable business idea in the blockchain sector as it is the only place to trade crypto assets. Here, crypto exchanges work as the middleman for both buyers and sellers when they trade cryptos. Users are the mainstream of revenue. With these users, crypto exchanges are making profits in billions.
Using Proxies for Web Scraping: How-to, Types, Best Practices
Any substantial web scraping process requires the use of proxies. There are many benefits to including proxies in your scraping application. What number of proxies will you need for your project? Which proxies you require and how to handle residential proxies will be discussed in this post. How does a...
Low-code could replace “traditional” coding within months
The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more “traditional” forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix’s 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
Virtual Electronics Lab: How to Create an Oscilloscope Using Python and the ADALM2000
This article aims to demonstrate how users can develop their own virtual laboratory instruments using the ADALM2000. The Python programming language will be used in this article due to its simplicity, and because it is open source. With the combination of Python and the ADALM2000, it is possible to develop several virtual laboratory instruments such as an oscilloscope, signal generator, digital multimeter, and many more. However, this article will only concentrate on one instrument—the oscilloscope, one of the most fundamental instruments that we use in an actual electronics laboratory.
Improving wearable medical sensors with ultrathin mesh
On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs.
D-Link’s New ‘VR Air Bridge’ Dongle Gives Quest 2 Dedicated Wi-Fi Connection for PC VR Gaming – Road to VR
VR Air Bridge (DWA-F18) is said to include D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta’s proprietary VR algorithms for low latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency, essentially serving up a plug-and-play solution that’s both compact and simple to install. It also doesn’t tie up bandwidth on your...
Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News
A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
Ubisoft Will Help Gamers Transfer Their Stadia Purchases to PC
The unexpected shutdown of Google Stadia urged developers to allow players to transfer game saves to other platforms. Google’s sudden decision to shut down servers of the streaming service prompts Ubisoft to respond to the need to move the Stadia games from cloud to PC through Ubisoft Connect, says Game Revolution.
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU benchmark leak has some folks disappointed
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card, which will hit the shelves in under two weeks now, has been spotted in fresh leaked benchmarks which have caused a touch of disappointment among some folks. The GPU has been run through its paces in the Geekbench CUDA test as flagged up by...
64-core Ryzen 7000 Threadripper monster caught in the wild
It’s been only a few days since AMD rolled out its Ryzen 7000 processors with up to 16 Zen 4 cores and there are already rumblings of its next big CPU announcement. What appears to be the follow-up to the world’s fastest x86 processor – the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX – has appeared in a popular scientific computing project, einstein@home (opens in new tab), as reported by prolific CPU chaser Benchleaks (opens in new tab) (via Tom’sHardware (opens in new tab)).
