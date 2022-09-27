Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will provide 200 memberships to virtual culturally-sensitive care provider Health in Her Hue, the insurer said Sept. 30. In a news release, BCBS Minnesota said it will fund these memberships as part of the company's digital health collaborations with the city of Brooklyn Center, one of the most racially diverse communities in Minnesota and the only city in the state led by both a Black mayor and city manager.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO