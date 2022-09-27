Read full article on original website
7 payers receive first NCQA accreditation for health equity
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has recognized nine healthcare organizations, including seven payers, for their work to address care inequities. The new accreditation program, Health Equity Accreditation Plus, recognizes organizations that partner with community groups, offer clinical and social resources, collect data on social determinants and are transparent about that data, according to a Sept. 28 news release.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota adding virtual culturally-sensitive care option
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will provide 200 memberships to virtual culturally-sensitive care provider Health in Her Hue, the insurer said Sept. 30. In a news release, BCBS Minnesota said it will fund these memberships as part of the company's digital health collaborations with the city of Brooklyn Center, one of the most racially diverse communities in Minnesota and the only city in the state led by both a Black mayor and city manager.
7 payer responses to Hurricane Ian
Health insurers have responded to Hurricane Ian by authorizing prescription refills, waiving prior authorizations, and adding emergency resources and support. The storm, one of the worst in Florida history, made landfall on the peninsula's Southwestern coast Sept. 28. More than 2 million people are without power in Florida as of Sept. 29, The New York Times reported.
Florida Blue, Centene pledge millions to hurricane relief efforts
Centene and Florida Blue are among the largest donors to Florida's disaster fund support recovery from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the state's first lady, Casey DeSantis. Centene Charitable Foundation and Florida Blue have each pledged $1 million to the fund. Medicaid managed care organization Simply Healthcare...
Centene to pay Massachusetts $14.2M in latest Medicaid overbilling settlement
Centene will pay $14.2 million to Massachusetts, the latest state the Medicaid managed care organization has paid to settle allegations it overbilled state Medicaid programs for pharmacy services, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 29. Earlier this month, the Texas Attorney General said Centene would pay $165.6 million to the state....
Southwestern Health Resources seeks $900M increase from BCBS Texas
Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources is seeking a more than $900 million increase over the next 32 months in a new contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported Sept. 29. That information came from an email the payer shared with brokers in late...
Florida Blue, BayCare resolve contract dispute days before deadline
BayCare will stay in-network with Florida Blue, reaching an agreement days before the organizations in-network contracts were set to expire, BayCare said Sept. 28. "We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters most, our patients," BayCare CEO and President Tommy Inzina said in a news release.
