yipee..what a bargain..raised it 14 percent last year for a drug they didnt release and then gave us a 3 percent discount this year..pitiful
What about the twenty dollars that it increased last year for a drug that was not approved . I think we were told to see a twenty dollars difference this year, I sure don’t see that. For the whole year we were over charged two hundred and forty dollars. Read a post earlier where Biden is claiming he lowered it, no such thing, we were over charged last year is why but the discount still doesn’t amount to what we were over charged. Rip off again.
wow they're going to give us back $7 on all the money they stole from us claiming they had a new Alzheimer medicine that cost billions of dollars and come to find out it didn't but they raised our Medicare premium up anyway and now they're going to give us a whole $7 it went from 14 I believe it was to 170 does that equal $7 to you it don't in my math
