ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejNWL_0iCDk6Mt00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are investigating after a woman said she escaped after her date drove his car into the water.

An unidentified woman called police early Sunday from a boat launch and said that she had been on a date with a man who then drove them both into the river, WLNE reported.

The woman told police that she had met the man on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” The two had been inside the car at the boat launch when the man got angry, and the woman told police he said, “I’m done with this, you have been playing with me,” WPRI reported. The woman told police her date then hit the gas pedal and drove into the Seekonk River with both of them inside the vehicle.

The woman was able to get out of the passenger side door, swim out of the water and run for help, WPRI reported. Police said that the woman didn’t know if the man got out of the car.

Police searched the area and did not find the man, but said they did find wet footprints leading away from the area. A nearby auto shop caught a man running down the street on surveillance cameras, and the same man appeared minutes later walking down a bike path nearby, WLNE reported.

Police have not said whether they know the man’s identity or whether he will face any charges, WPRI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Police: Man stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
PROVIDENCE, RI
98online.com

Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’

(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rhode Island#Wlne#Wpri#Cox Media Group
ABC6.com

West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot and killed in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. “On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer

BREAKING UPDATE: Thursday September 29, 2022 – 17:00 hours. Earlier this afternoon, known H-Block associate Alberto Polanco aka Fatboii Flex, 20 of Roxbury, was found to be too dangerous for pre-trial release by Roxbury District Judge Debra DelVecchio. He will be held behind bars until he is to appear in court on October 27 for pre-trial conference. In addition, Polanco still faces charges stemming from a shootout in front of the Ibiza Lounge in Providence Rhode Island earlier this year. For now, the residents of Roxbury can sleep a little safer at night knowing this dangerous criminal will now be kept incarcerated.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van

“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Cumberland man pleads guilty in largest meth-laced pill seizure

(WJAR) — A Cumberland man has plead guilty in the country's largest seizure of meth-laced counterfeit Adderall pills in March 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Rhode Island, 27-year-old Dylan Rodas plead guilty Thursday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
CUMBERLAND, RI
CBS Boston

Mother's boyfriend pleads guilty in 5-year-old Elijah Lewis' death

NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison in the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday, including manslaughter. He is facing a term of 22-45 years behind bars."How can there be justice when this little life is snuffed out," said New Hampshire Superior Court Judge Charles Temple, holding up a photo of "Eli."Lewis was reported missing by social workers and later found dead in Abington, Massachusetts, last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers. Stapf was...
MERRIMACK, NH
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
95K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy