Blacksburg, VA

Hokiesports.com

Hokies storm back to beat No. 3 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech came back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to take down No. 3 North Carolina, 2-1, on Saturday night at Thompson Field. Taylor Bryan scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute before Tori Powell found the winner in the 84th minute to give the Hokies their first win over the Tar Heels since 2011.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Soundbites: Postgame press conference (North Carolina)

BLACKSBURG – Following its game Saturday at North Carolina, Virginia Tech football met with the media for a press conference. Read below for what head coach Brent Pry, receiver Kaleb Smith, defensive back Chamarri Conner and quarterback Grant Wells had to say. Head coach Brent Pry. On North Carolina...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Tune in: Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Virginia Tech football will play at North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Find out how you can watch, listen and follow along with all the action as it happens. If you are a Dish or Sling subscriber, you do not have...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies look ahead to weekend at Liberty

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women's tennis team returns to action at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. this weekend. Several Hokies look to build on a strong fall campaign, including sophomore Semra Aksu who earned the top spot in the singles gold draw at the William and Mary Invitational on Sept. 18. Junior Erika Cheng and freshman Özlem Uslu continued the trend with Cheng earning a pair of wins in the qualifying draw and Uslu advancing to the second round in the ITF Hilton Head earlier this week.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Hokiesports.com

Trevor Cone makes first PGA Tour cut

JACKSON, Miss. – In just his second start on the PGA Tour this season, Virginia Tech alum Trevor Cone has advanced to the weekend of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. The former Hokie compiled a 6-under 138 (67-71) to finish Friday's second round tied for 10th and easily make the cut.
BLACKSBURG, VA

