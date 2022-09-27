BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women's tennis team returns to action at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. this weekend. Several Hokies look to build on a strong fall campaign, including sophomore Semra Aksu who earned the top spot in the singles gold draw at the William and Mary Invitational on Sept. 18. Junior Erika Cheng and freshman Özlem Uslu continued the trend with Cheng earning a pair of wins in the qualifying draw and Uslu advancing to the second round in the ITF Hilton Head earlier this week.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO