Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
Randy Orton Getting A&E Documentary
Randy Orton went from punting legends to becoming a legend of the business himself. The multi-time world champion is getting an A&E biography as part of the network’s deal with WWE. PW Insider reported that the two parties are working on a Randy Orton project for their WWE Biography...
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
WWE Blasted Over Lacey Evans’ ‘Ridiculous’ Booking
Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
Tony Khan Criticized For Insulting WWE Over Crown Jewel Show
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. AEW President Tony Khan is very passionate about pro wrestling and that is without question. However, Khan has the tendency of saying very odd things from time to time.
WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown
Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
RVD Is Really Into CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
Seth Rollins Would Love To Work With Bray Wyatt Again
Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt’s squared off against each other in a 2019 Hell in a Cell match. Fans had a lot of expectations from the match, but it was all for nothing in the end. The match remains one of the most-hated matches in the last decade as...
MJF’s Fiancée Completes Outstanding Painting Of CM Punk
MJF is considered one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. He can generate heat with effortless ease as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and since then has remained a huge part of AEW programming. MJF recently confirmed that he signed a new deal with AEW without any contract extension.
Blood & Treasure Finale Recap: Catch the Spirit (Plus, the Latest on Season 3)
The Khan was on… a rampage, as Blood & Treasure Season 2 came to a close this Sunday on Paramount+. Was the season finale “very satisfying” as promised? And what’s the latest word on a possible Season 3? The finale found Danny, Lexi, Chuck and Shaw laboring to convince the Superintendent at the Hong Kong PD that arrested Simon Hardwick is in fact not the Great Khan, and that the true villain is still out there and about to storm the building/seize the banner. Oh, and she has an underground nuke ready to detonate/kill millions! The Superintendent chose to play it...
No Contact Clause Announced For Monday Night Raw
WWE has to make the go-home episode of Extreme Rules an extremely enticing affair. They are trying everything in their power to make the show valuable and draw ratings. WWE’s recent shows have been good as fans have tuned in and the longest-running weekly episodic television show has drawn more than One Million viewers on it since Triple H took charge.
Chris Jericho Explains How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton
Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut in July 2020, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. While unsuccessful in the match, Kingston impressed many and signed with the company. Kingston quickly cemented himself as one of the best talkers in AEW, as his promos are known...
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is holding another jam-packed episode of SmackDown, but what do they have planned? Consider this your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported that full lineup for tonight’s SmackDown behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that the Bloodline’s storyline with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will continue. Also, it appears that Shotzi Blackheart vs Bayley is set to cap off the show.
UFC schedule: Every upcoming fight card, time, location, odds and how to watch
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Why Karl Fredericks Was At The WWE Performance Center
WWE is always looking to hire more talent who will help with the company’s overall growth. They always hold tryouts in order to determine the best new talent for their roster. Karl Fredericks was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as well. According to the Wrestling...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For SmackDown Tonight
WWE may have been forced to close the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the hurricane. That doesn’t mean the company hasn’t made special preparations for tonight’s edition of SmackDown. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE arranged special flight arrangements for performers residing...
