And you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling. Food is community, food is power, food is legacy, food is memory, food is love, food is home, food is life. Food has the capacity of bringing folks from different backgrounds together. Food is personal history, oral history, and oral tradition. Whether it’s a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation, or the recipe we’ve made because it makes us feel good, recipes hold special places in our lives. We think about traditions and rituals that bond us together. We think about how we have a particular way we observe and practice food-making and eating. Whether it is at a table, or in front of the refrigerator- food holds deep value to all of us. This is a project that looks at these traditions and finds unions between multiple traditions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO