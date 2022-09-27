ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly musician Dan Rouse fell in love with music thanks to his family

Dan Rouse is a musician based in Philadelphia. At a young age, Rouse became interested in music because of the influences of his parents, and as he grew older, he started to his own sound His style is unique, and he combines gospel, R&B and soul, and adds his own flavor to the music. He first started out playing the drums, but eventually found his niche as a keyboardist.
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala

Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
First trans-specific homeless shelter opens in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's first homeless shelter focused on people of a transgender experience is set to open in a matter of days.  "We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community," Tatyana Woodard said.Woodard is the executive director of the newly formed Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ safe haven. Based in North Philly, the first of its kind in Philadelphia, the space will focus on emergency shelter and wellness services in particular for trans women of color. Woodard knows the need because she experienced homelessness herself "I was couch surfing. I was doing survival sex work to...
A 1920s East Passyunk Rowhome Gets a Colorful Makeover

Design Manifest used architectural upgrades and selective splashes to elevate the classic century-old South Philly home. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For city dwellers, maximizing space is a must. South Philly-based firm Design Manifest knows...
and you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling

And you will know it’s done when the oil stops bubbling. Food is community, food is power, food is legacy, food is memory, food is love, food is home, food is life. Food has the capacity of bringing folks from different backgrounds together. Food is personal history, oral history, and oral tradition. Whether it’s a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation, or the recipe we’ve made because it makes us feel good, recipes hold special places in our lives. We think about traditions and rituals that bond us together. We think about how we have a particular way we observe and practice food-making and eating. Whether it is at a table, or in front of the refrigerator- food holds deep value to all of us. This is a project that looks at these traditions and finds unions between multiple traditions.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party

Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
