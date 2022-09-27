ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

DEA El Paso SAC addresses local media, color change on mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Peter Piper Pizza Punt, Pass & Kick, FREE FOR THE KIDS

The Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick is set for, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. (MT) in Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The free event is open to youth (ages 6-15) in and around the Borderland. The winners from each age group will receive...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony

EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez murders dial down during month of September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
EL PASO, TX
daystech.org

Monkey Rock entertainment center to open at Sunland Park Mall

A brand new household pleasant leisure middle, Monkey Rock, is scheduled to open Oct. 14 at Sunland Park Mall. The website for the center says it is going to have 10 lanes of bowling, digital actuality video games together with golf, a mountain climbing wall, minigolf and an arcade. Families...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

City offers schools, nonprofits exchange for helping beautify El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Schools and nonprofit organizations are invited to team up with the City of El Paso to beautify the community. Ongoing staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the city’s ability to keep up with weed maintenance. To help beautify neighborhoods, the city will be hosting a series of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
