Just another day in paradise. After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s earlier on today, conditions are expected to remain just as pleasant through the evening ahead. Expect temperatures around your dinnertime near 64° before the mercury tumbles to 57° at 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and weak northerly winds will again drive temperatures back down into the mid 40s area wide; expect a morning low temperature of 45° in Evansville early Friday.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO