2022 Evansville Half-Marathon held Saturday morning
Athletes from all over the Midwest were downtown Saturday for the 2022 Evansville half-marathon. "It's been a personal journey for me, actually this run sealed 10,000 miles for three years for me, so I have been training really hard. Just to see an achievement in my hometown it's really humbling," said runner Steve Matthews.
City of Evansville offering special METS shuttles during Fall Festival
The City of Evansville will be providing lunch-time shuttles to and from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Starting on the first day of the Fall Festival, the city will off the shuttle service to the public from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. In addition to the Fall Festival...
'Wandering Owl: Twilight Tasting' fundraiser returns to Wesselman Woods
Autumn brings a lot of fond traditions with it and this year Wesselman Woods will see a fall favorite make a comeback. Wesselman was unable to host Wandering Owl in 2020 and 2021, but the event returns in 2022. The fundraiser is happening inside of the Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary...
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
New food truck hosts soft opening in Evansville
A new food truck will host a soft opening Friday and Saturday. Joey Za's Pizza and Steaks will be serving diners at Old National from 11a.m. to 2p.m. From 4p.m. to 7p.m. they will at the Evansville Half Marathon Expo. The food truck will offer everything from cheesesteak subs, pizza...
'Sgt. Teddy Pig' stops by Evansville Police headquarters
Members of the Evansville Police Department had an unexpected visitor on Friday. EPD says that "Sergeant Teddy Pig" stopped by headquarters on Friday morning to make sure everyone was doing their jobs. The say Sgt. Pig was a joy to have at the station, but that he was ready to...
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
New-look Evansville men's basketball opens fall practices
With their exhibition opener against Oakland City University exactly one month away, the new-look Evansville men's basketball team tipped off their first fall practice under new head coach David Ragland Wednesday afternoon. "Now it's on," says Ragland. "The first official day of practice." While today was a milestone for this...
Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'
The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
Crews called to house fire on Kathleen Ave. in Evansville
Evansville Dispatch confirms fire crews were called to the 3200 block of Kathleen Avenue for a large house fire. We know the call came in just before 9 p.m. We have a crew on scene working to gather more information. Stick with 44News on-air and online as we work to...
Trial dates set for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is scheduled to go to trial for the charge of perjury in April of 2023, before going to trial for the charge of murder in May. Trial dates set for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is scheduled to go to trial for the charge of perjury...
44BLITZ - Jasper vs. Castle
The Jasper Wildcats and Castle Knights staged an a shootout for the ages. The Wildcats would win on a 2-point conversion in overtime 43-42.
More pleasant weather
Just another day in paradise. After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s earlier on today, conditions are expected to remain just as pleasant through the evening ahead. Expect temperatures around your dinnertime near 64° before the mercury tumbles to 57° at 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and weak northerly winds will again drive temperatures back down into the mid 40s area wide; expect a morning low temperature of 45° in Evansville early Friday.
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
The importance of checking your furnace yearly
According to officials, checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
Owensboro Police Department searching for missing woman
The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing woman. Police say 23-year-old Shayla Pierce was last seen in Owensboro on September 17th. Pierce is described as a white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color, and may have...
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted. Customers impacted by the advisory were...
Evansville man pleads guilty to multiple rape charges, prosecutor's office says
An Evansville man is now scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple felony rape charges, according to prosecutors. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of Level 1 Felony Rape, and one county of Level 6 Felony Intimidation.
North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media
A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school. This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
