—∞— Jasper the Wonder Dog begins with an introduction to the titular character and his rocky start to life. When Jasper was just one year old, he was abandoned by his first owners and left to wander the Southern Californian desert. Thankfully, he was spotted and brought to Morningstar’s Animal Rescue, where the volunteers cared for him as he recovered. Once Jasper was available for adoption, the Hallidays drove over two hours to meet him. As soon as they met Jasper, the Hallidays knew then and there that he’d be joining their family.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO