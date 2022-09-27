ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commission funds midwife program

By Dulce Torres Guzman
The Herald News
 4 days ago

The Vasco A. Smith Jr. Administration Building, where Shelby County Commissioners meet downtown Memphis. (© Karen Pulfer Focht)

The Shelby County Commission is taking steps to improve maternal mortality rates following Tennessee’s abortion ban — a move that is likely to increase the number of births in the state.

On Monday, Shelby County commissioners voted in favor of awarding $201,800 to CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, an organization that provides a birth center and other services, for the purpose of increasing and providing midwifery services to expectant mothers.

Tennessee has higher than average maternal mortality at 58.5 deaths per 100,000 live births compared to the national average of 23.8 deaths in 2020, and the Tennessee Department of Health reported this was a 51% increase from 2017-2019. Reports also found that three out of four deaths were deemed preventable.

“Our rates in Shelby County in both maternal and infant mortality are the highest in the state and often higher than the national average,” said Jerri Green, Senior Policy Advisor to Mayor Lee Harris .

The TDH also found that maternal mortality rates more than doubled for non-Hispanic Black women.

In a step aimed at reducing mortality rates, reproductive advocates have promoted midwives as a way to assist, support and advocate for pregnant mothers during and after childbirth, especially among marginalized populations.

“Thankfully there are organizations like CHOICES out there that have state-of-the-art birthing facilities, and their midwife program helps support successful deliveries,” said Green.

Memphis Democratic lawmakers Sen. Raumesh Akbari and Rep. Torrey Harris, both of whom are on the CHOICES board of directors, spoke in support of the organization.

“I think you guys are at a critical point where you have the opportunity to help Shelby County in particular improve our outcomes, and I urge you to support this organization,” said Akbari.

CHOICES plans on using the funds to expand their program to train more midwives.

“And it’s critical for the folks in Tennessee especially now that abortion has been completely outlawed,” said Sara Jane Goodman, who a former CHOICES board member.

“Nothing is more important than the delivery of healthy babies to prepared families,” she added.

The post Shelby County Commission funds midwife program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

