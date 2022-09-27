ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
PARDEEVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 16 closed near Rio due to crash

RIO, Wis. — State Highway 16 is closed between Hagen Road and Hendrickson Lane west of Rio Friday night due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
RIO, WI
nbc15.com

Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New rental scam circulating widely in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban

The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
DANE COUNTY, WI

