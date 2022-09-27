Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
Crash reported at US Highway 12/18, County Highway AB; traffic being diverted
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB on the far southeast side of Madison Friday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12/18...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Highway 16 closed near Rio due to crash
RIO, Wis. — State Highway 16 is closed between Hagen Road and Hendrickson Lane west of Rio Friday night due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
nbc15.com
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle...
nbc15.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
Comments / 0