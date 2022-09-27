Read full article on original website
NHL
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
NHL
Sharks bonding in Berlin ahead of Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- When the San Jose Sharks arrived at Olympiastadion Berlin for the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, there were several items on their agenda. Team bonding, avoiding jet lag and playing tourist for a moment topped the list before their focus turns to the regular-season games at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague against the Nashville Predators on Friday and Saturday.
NHL
FLAMES TRIM DOWN CAMP ROSTER
The Flames now have three goalies, 10 defencemen and 15 forwards remaining in camp. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:. Duehr, Walker (RW) Klapka, Adam (RW) Kuznetsov, Yan (D) McLain, Mitch (C) Pelletier, Jakob (LW)
NHL
Flyers battle Bruins in Beantown at 1PM
The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. The Flyers head to Boston Saturday for preseason game #4, where they'll visit the Bruins in a 1pm start. It's another set of back-to-back games for the Flyers, who will be in New York on Sunday night to take on the Islanders.
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Zegras day to day for Ducks
Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener; Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Trevor Zegras is day to day with...
Lightning return home, cut camp roster, get back to work
TAMPA — The Lightning were back on the ice in Tampa for the first time in a week Sunday after relocating their training camp to Nashville ahead of Hurricane Ian. Their late-morning practice at Amalie Arena marked a return to normalcy after they made late-minute preparations to their homes, fearing the worst and flying north with their families and pets accompanying them to resume preparation for the season.
NHL
CBJ sign G Nolan Lalonde to three-year entry level contract
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry level contract, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Lalonde, a free agent invitee to training camp, has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning...
NHL
Hall likely to miss start of season for Bruins with upper-body injury
Taylor Hall likely will miss the start of the season for the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury. "Taylor Hall is week to week," Bruins coach Jim Montogomery said Sunday. "It's a little more significant ... than we expected yesterday." The forward left a 4-0 preseason win against the Philadelphia...
NHL
Behind the Build: The Story of the Dale Hawerchuk Statue
Reflecting on the 18-month process leading to the Dale Hawerchuk statue. The Dale Hawerchuk statue represents not only the impact the hall-of-fame forward had on the Winnipeg Jets organization, but also on the city and community that remained close to his heart until he passed away in August of 2020.
NHL
Penguins Cut Training Camp Roster to 28 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their training camp roster down to 28 players, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Drake Caggiula, Filip Hallander, Jamie Devane, Kyle Olson, Nathan Legare, Raivis Ansons, Corey Andonovski and Drew O'Connor, along with defensemen Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer and Jack St. Ivany have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in the American Hockey League.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Oilers continue their preseason with a Friday night Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers play a second pre-season Battle of Alberta at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nigh at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the...
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses first trip to Europe, 'picturesque' city of Bern. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com with the Nashville Predators in Europe this week. The Predators play an exhibition against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday (2 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Canes Sign de Haan to One-Year Deal
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract. " We obviously knew Calvin from his previous time in Carolina," said Waddell. "We like what we've seen...
NHL
Final Buzzer: A Whale of a Game
The Kraken headed out on the road for the first time this preseason to line up against a veteran-heavy Vancouver squad. While most of the Seattle players had seen some preseason action it was the first outing for Tye Kartye, Cameron Hughes, Austin Poganski and Matt Tennyson. And there were many lessons to learn about the levels of competition in the NHL. But that is the point of preseason play.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take Home Slate on the Road in Milwaukee
Chicago will square off against Minnesota in their Home Away From Home series. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) It's hardly breaking news when the Blackhawks play at home in front of a sold-out crowd; but what about when that home game is in Wisconsin?
NHL
Sharks Announce Global Series Travel List
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. A PDF version of the full travel list can be found HERE. The following players will not travel due to injury:. Alexander...
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES @ OILERS - 29.09.22
Flames looking for pre-season home and home sweep over Edmonton. The pre-season schedule rolls on with a stop in Edmonton as the Flames look to complete a home-and-home sweep over the Oilers after a 4-0 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome Wednesday. Brett Sutter, Michael Stone, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau,...
NHL
Lightning work in more regulars vs. Preds
Several veterans made their preseason debut in a 2-0 loss to Nashville on Thursday. More players got their first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee when the Tampa Bay Lightning battled the Nashville Predators. The Bolts fell to the Preds 2-0, but there were some positives...
NHL
Olofsson confident Sabres can carry over late success last season
Forward believes 'mentality changed' during 16-9-3 run to end 2021-22 Victor Olofsson was busy describing the Buffalo Sabres' growth during the second half of last season when he realized he also could be talking about himself. "We found a way to just go out and enjoy it and play some...
NHL
Blues assign 7 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned seven players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Please assigned include forwards Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Guy, Mathias Laferriere, Hugh McGing and Dylan McLaughlin, along with defensemen Griffin...
