A Creative Spark
After a successful career as a furniture designer and builder, Randall ‘Sparky’ Kramer has developed into one of the best luthiers in the business. Nestled in a quaint corner of Truckee, a two-story building clad in rusted corten steel resides harmoniously among its surroundings—aspens quaking gently in the breeze, sturdy pines stretching skyward, a bountiful garden.
Stella: Truckee’s Shining Star
Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel focuses on taste and place. Stella, translated from Latin, means star. And the Truckee restaurant by the same name at the Cedar House Sport Hotel certainly shines bright. Originally opened in 2008 by chef Jacob Burton, who garnered Best New Chef nominations from...
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
