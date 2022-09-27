ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
Minerva, OH
Carrollton, OH
Salem, OH
Carrollton, OH
Fatal crash in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
Home, hobby shop, pole building, RV Hookups offered in 2 parcels, and misc.

Sunsbury Twp. – Switzerland Of Ohio LSD – Monroe County, OH. Seller is downsizing. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 46392 & 46420 SR 556, BEALLSVILLE, OH 43716 Directions: From SR 800 south of Barnesville and north of Woodsfield to RT 145 at Malaga, then east to Beallsville and continue east on SR 556 to auction OR from Clarington at SR 7 go west on SR 556 approx. 9.5 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
MONROE COUNTY, OH
Colton Moore
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire

UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County

MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
113 Acres land, and misc.

Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
SENECAVILLE, OH
#Ebc#The Warriors
Investigation begins into early morning fatal fire

On Sept. 29 at 4:19 a.m., the Great Tral Fire District was dispatched to a shed fire at 2256 Alliance Rd., Malvern, where there was a fatality. The shed was being used as a residence. “The building was fully engulfed,” said Chief Ralph Castellucci. “This is a fatality, fire units...
MALVERN, OH
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
OHIO STATE
UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman

UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
WHEELING, WV
