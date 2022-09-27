Read full article on original website
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
WHIZ
Fatal crash in Muskingum County
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man. The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township. Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on...
OhioHealth signals acquisition of Appalachian hospital, but deal not done
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet. Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if […]
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Farm and Dairy
Home, hobby shop, pole building, RV Hookups offered in 2 parcels, and misc.
Sunsbury Twp. – Switzerland Of Ohio LSD – Monroe County, OH. Seller is downsizing. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 46392 & 46420 SR 556, BEALLSVILLE, OH 43716 Directions: From SR 800 south of Barnesville and north of Woodsfield to RT 145 at Malaga, then east to Beallsville and continue east on SR 556 to auction OR from Clarington at SR 7 go west on SR 556 approx. 9.5 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
Farm and Dairy
113 Acres land, and misc.
Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
Investigation begins into early morning fatal fire
On Sept. 29 at 4:19 a.m., the Great Tral Fire District was dispatched to a shed fire at 2256 Alliance Rd., Malvern, where there was a fatality. The shed was being used as a residence. “The building was fully engulfed,” said Chief Ralph Castellucci. “This is a fatality, fire units...
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
Ohio officer shot and killed an armed man during a domestic call
A 43-year-old man died after police in Ohio were called to a domestic dispute on Wednesday in Mineral City News outlets report that Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic call from a woman who said she had a protection order against her. She said she was hiding in the home for safety. Deputies […]
Over $50,000 in electronics stolen from Massillon Walmart, police say
On Sept. 18, two women went to the Massillon Walmart and left with stolen merchandise from the Electronics Department, according to Massillon police.
