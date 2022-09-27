Read full article on original website
Man Wanted In Numerous Counties Arrested
Authorities in Kentucky say a man faces criminal charges in nearly every county in the WIKY listening area. Daviess County deputies say James Martin was arrested in Vanderburgh County for theft charges having to do with a motor home. Owensboro police brought charges against Martin for buying that motor home...
Orange County man accidentally shoots neighbor, gets arrested
The Orange County Sheriff's Department got a call about a woman shot on South County Road in Paoli. Orange County officers and Indiana State Police deputies responded to the call.
St. Joseph Ave. back open after crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash on St. Joseph Avenue. They said around 6:25 a.m. Friday that both directions were shut down north of Wittman Dr.
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive.
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft
Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby.
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County
ISP said that the crash was fatal, but that no injuries were reported on the school bus. Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County. ISP said that the crash was fatal, but that no injuries were reported on the school bus.
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
Police: Evansville man arrested after toddler dies in his care
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday after police say an 18-month-old died he was watching died.
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child. As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child. The...
Section of southbound Hwy 41 reopened after morning wreck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatchers say southbound Highway 41 at Petersburg Road was shut down for a while after a three-car wreck Tuesday morning. We’re told one of them rolled over. The call came in as an injury crash. That area is now clear. We will be checking...
EPD detective earns “Officer of the Year” award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, local law enforcement agencies gathered together for the annual Evansville Foundation Policeman’s Ball. During the event, one Evansville detective was honored and recognized for his exemplary skill and drive. Detective Mike Evans was awarded “Officer of the Year Award” for 2021. Below is an explanation from his supervisors […]
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
