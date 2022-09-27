Troy Eugene Walters met his Savior face to face Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Troy was born July 13th, 1931 in Nebraska City to Roy and Emma (McGinnis) Walters. Troy attended grade school in Neb City and in 1948 graduated from Nebraska City High School. During that time, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and was a pitcher and third baseman. In 1948 his team played in the World Series Youth Tournament Division in Saint Joseph, MO. While in high school, and after graduation, he worked for JC Penny. Troy had a passion for roller skating and that passion turned to love when he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Wadley, at a roller-skating rink. Troy dated Elizabeth and during that time became a Christian and was baptized by Rev. John Nelson at the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh. Rev. Nelson later married Troy and Elizabeth on February 2, 1951. In the early months of their marriage, Troy and Elizabeth lived in Nebraska City and then moved their trailer house to the Wadley family farm where he would later renovate a small house which is still the home place. In the summer of 1952 twin daughters were born and sons in 1959 and 1967.

