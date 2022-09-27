Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice breaks ground on new elementary school
BEATRICE - The city of Beatrice will soon have another school in the southeast Nebraska town. On Friday morning, Beatrice Public Schools, as well as partners for the project, put shovels into the ground, breaking ground on the new elementary school in east Beatrice. Superintendent Jason Alexander expressed his pleasure and gratitude with the project moving forward.
News Channel Nebraska
LOURDES: Home Sweet Homecoming
NEBRASKA CITY - Lourdes Central Catholic High School conducted a homecoming parade on Central Avenue Friday afternoon. The parade with a sweet candy theme followed a pep rally. The parade started at the school and turned onto Central Avenue from 10th Street. An alumni and friends tailgate is planned at...
KATV
Omaha Public Schools lesson instructs 9th graders to watch, analyze show about trans teen
OMAHA, Neb. — A television show about a transgender teen, which is based on the same story behind one of the most challenged and banned books of the last decade, is popping up in a Nebraska school district. Documents from Omaha Public Schools' (OPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)...
klkntv.com
Open Harvest Co-op Grocery to move to Lincoln’s Telegraph District
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Open Harvest Co-op Grocery has signed a lease to rent a single-story retail space offering 10,000 square feet in the Telegraph District near 21st and L Streets. The Telegraph District is undergoing a revitalization effort, including adding housing, dining and retail to the area that...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Regents approve PBA alcohol sales, Memorial Stadium upgrades, multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY, NE — Changes are coming to the Nebraska Athletic Department and two of its premier venues. The Nebraska Board of Regents held its monthly meeting in Kearney on Friday morning and expressed unanimous support for three new items. Starting immediately, the Huskers will transition their multimedia rights to...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
News Channel Nebraska
Female inmate missing from correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old female inmate failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from her job Friday night. Officials said Tabitha Viktora is a 5' 3'', 170 lbs., white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
York News-Times
What About Bob -- Surviving Junk Jaunt
Junk Jaunt 2022 was aptly named once again as there were a few treasures and lots and lots of junk at every stop along the route. Lora Jean, Jean and I took off early Friday morning in search of those exciting treasures starting at Cairo. After stops in at least 11 other communities, and lots of walking, we ended up in Broken Bow for the night.
1011now.com
Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
News Channel Nebraska
Troy E. Walters, Sr., 91, of rural Tecumseh
Troy Eugene Walters met his Savior face to face Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Troy was born July 13th, 1931 in Nebraska City to Roy and Emma (McGinnis) Walters. Troy attended grade school in Neb City and in 1948 graduated from Nebraska City High School. During that time, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and was a pitcher and third baseman. In 1948 his team played in the World Series Youth Tournament Division in Saint Joseph, MO. While in high school, and after graduation, he worked for JC Penny. Troy had a passion for roller skating and that passion turned to love when he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Wadley, at a roller-skating rink. Troy dated Elizabeth and during that time became a Christian and was baptized by Rev. John Nelson at the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh. Rev. Nelson later married Troy and Elizabeth on February 2, 1951. In the early months of their marriage, Troy and Elizabeth lived in Nebraska City and then moved their trailer house to the Wadley family farm where he would later renovate a small house which is still the home place. In the summer of 1952 twin daughters were born and sons in 1959 and 1967.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
News Channel Nebraska
Palm appointed judge
PLATTSMOUTH – Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth as a judge in the Second Judicial District including Cass, Otoe and Sarpy counties. Palm, age 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been county attorney since 2018 after...
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
