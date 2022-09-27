Read full article on original website
A Ticket to Ride
We slept soundly in the chilly mountain air. It’s getting harder and harder to get out of our sleeping bags in the cool mornings. This will become more and more normal for the remainder of our hike. Over the next few weeks our daily mileage will also decrease with the shorter days. At times we may need to night hike. As for this morning, we enjoyed watching the peachy sky while drinking our coffee.
Threat Level Midnight
After a few longer days of hiking, I “took the weekend off”. In actuality, I still hiked quite a few miles… but I had two great friends who joined me for the weekend! Our adventures included an incredibly late night by a fire, gorgeous weather and views, and an impromptu visit to a brewery. All good things come to an end. They returned home and I continued on my journey South.
What I Eat in a Day as a Thru Hiker: SOBO Days 80 – 87
I, Ducky, confess that I am kind of a health nut. And this can be rough on trail. Even before I started the trail, I remember Googling healthy hiker meal ideas. I wandered around the grocery store where I lived and imagined what I would buy to bring to eat on trail. I read every article The Trek has ever posted about nutrition and tried to internalize the tips. I’m not a very technical person, but learned that I should focus on protein, carbohydrates, and fat; whole foods; and getting enough calories.
ECT Day 132 – High Effort, Low Miles, More People
Until today, SpiceRack and I had encountered precisely zero other hikers north of Baxter State Park. Not that we expected to see any, especially in Maine and New Brunswick, sections of the ECT that hold little appeal to anyone not going for the whole enchilada, but three full weeks was easily a new record for us, and I was all the more grateful to be in SpiceRack’s company. Often times we wondered why we were out there, so there was no reason to expect that we’d run into a similarly crazed individual or group. However, now that we were in Quebec, on the infinitely more popular portion of the IAT, the GR A1, Spice and I began to wonder when we would finally meet another hiker and who they would be. Well, we met a few today, and while they weren’t the new best friends that we had fantasized about, it was reaffirming to chat with some other people who had chosen to live out of their backpacks. We might have been crazy for walking from Katahdin to Quebec, but we weren’t crazy anymore. No, now what we were doing was totally normal and acceptable. Working our butts off to climb up and down mountains all day, what’s weird about that?
PCT Days 112 & 113: The 24-Hour Challenge
Spoiler alert: I reached the Canadian border on 9/16/22, although not on the PCT itself (#thankswildfires). I am now back to “normal” life. I hope to finish up the blog of my PCT journey in the next few weeks. Thanks for coming along!. Day: 112 Miles: 10.3 Total:...
Margarita Killed a Frog
We awoke to slightly wet tents. I slept through most of the rain, so stepping out confirmed the moderate precipitation over night. We packed up quickly, used the very nice privy at this shelter, and moved to tackle the final range until the 100 mile wilderness—the Bigelows! Margaritaville, who always walked in front of me, killed a frog with her trekking poles. I’d regard this as pretty traumatic, as I watched her pole tip stab an innocent frog who’s body naturally started undulating. This trail can be dangerous—for the frogs at least.
Through the Fire and Flames: The McKinney Fire Part One
Author’s note: This event turned out to be an enormous roadblock in my blogging. After this experience, I needed a lot of time to reflect on my feelings. I’ve done my best to recount the day as accurately as I can. The story is much too long for one post, so I’m breaking it up. With these posts complete, you can expect the rest of my PCT blogs in the coming weeks.
Rock You Like a Hurricane
Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida a few days ago. The predictions showed it tracking up through the lower Appalachians this weekend. My husband and several friends who have lived in Florida were concerned about my well-being and wanted to be sure I had a place to hole up if it got bad enough. I know that when the weather gets challenging on trail, the hostels start filling up quickly. I kept an eye on my weather app all week and, although it isn’t hurricane weather, when I saw the predictions for a wet and cold weekend, I reserved a bunk. When I get cold and wet, I have a hard time getting warm and dry. Also, I don’t like risking hypothermia.
Tips for Doing Trail Laundry: Pre-Rinse Your Socks You Filthy Animal
1. Pre-rinse your socks you filthy animal. 2. Stop overloading the machines. Is it cheaper to share laundry with five other hikers? Yes. Will your stuff come out dirtier than it went in? Sure will. 3. Don’t put your plastic mesh trucker cap in the dryer. You’ll melt him....
