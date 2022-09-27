Until today, SpiceRack and I had encountered precisely zero other hikers north of Baxter State Park. Not that we expected to see any, especially in Maine and New Brunswick, sections of the ECT that hold little appeal to anyone not going for the whole enchilada, but three full weeks was easily a new record for us, and I was all the more grateful to be in SpiceRack’s company. Often times we wondered why we were out there, so there was no reason to expect that we’d run into a similarly crazed individual or group. However, now that we were in Quebec, on the infinitely more popular portion of the IAT, the GR A1, Spice and I began to wonder when we would finally meet another hiker and who they would be. Well, we met a few today, and while they weren’t the new best friends that we had fantasized about, it was reaffirming to chat with some other people who had chosen to live out of their backpacks. We might have been crazy for walking from Katahdin to Quebec, but we weren’t crazy anymore. No, now what we were doing was totally normal and acceptable. Working our butts off to climb up and down mountains all day, what’s weird about that?

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO