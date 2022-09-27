ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a hearty plate of fluffy, stacked pancakes topped with fruit, syrup, and anything you can imagine. A mountain of pancakes in the morning can cure the worst of the blues, but who says they can't also make a great dinner? Though making pancakes is fun and easy to do from the comfort of your own kitchen, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking. Many restaurants throughout the state serve delicious pancakes, but only one serves them better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best pancakes in Minnesota can be found at Maria's Cafe. You can find this one-stop pancake shop in Minneapolis. These pancakes are unique because of what they are made from, and what is available as a topping. Eat This Not That recommended trying the corn pancakes topped with cheese if you prefer a more savory start the day.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state :

"Corn pancakes are a highlight of the menu at Maria's Cafe. This sweet and savory breakfast can also be topped with salty, crumbled cotija cheese."

