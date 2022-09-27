Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Freier, Hanson lead way at home meet
Red Wing top runners Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson didn't disappoint at the Winger's home meet on Friday. Each won their respective race. Freier ran to to a first-place finish, running the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 3 seconds. Isaiah Ricks finished in 21st place with a time of 18:41. Rylan Bennyhoff ran the race in 23rd (18:43). David Lexvold (18:52) also ended in the top-30, coming in 28th. Jackson Plein ran in 38th place with a time of 19:45.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Stewartville cruises to homecoming win over Wingers
No.2-ranked Stewartville overwhelmed the Red Wing football team. The Tigers led 29-0 after the first quarter and 50-7 at the half as they went on to win 70-13 Friday night. The first five Tiger offensive plays resulted in 92 yards and two touchdowns. From there, the Tigers had plays of at least 20 yards six times. The Tigers scored in multiple ways. Owen Sikkink scored four touchdowns. He rushed for a TD, caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers volleyball loses in four sets
The Red Wing volleyball team responded well in the second set after losing the first set. Untimely errors cost the Wingers in the fourth set in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 loss to Faribault Thursday evening. “In the third set we fell behind early but finished with momentum on our...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Sept. 30
Goodhue held off Wabasha-Kellogg in the first two sets on their way to a sweep victory 25-23, 25-23, 25-15. Goodhue's Avy Agenten ran the offense with 19 assists and had 13 digs. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 kills and 14 assists. Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 17 kills and had 10 digs. Melanie Beck recorded 14 digs, while Julia Carlson added seven kills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area football: Sept. 30
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won it's first game of the season in a low-scoring 19-6 win over Pine Island. Pine Island out-gained the Cougars 201-167 but turned the ball over three times. The Cougars had just one turnover. Z-M's Kayden Rodrick and Conner Preston each intercepted a pass on defense. Preston also had...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church mouse: Both sides now
I wanted to get a closer look at the newly constructed outdoor worship space in Old Frontenac. My husband and I both remember driving past there previously and admiring the natural appearing amphitheater-like setting. I believe I even wondered out loud if there were ever worship services conducted there. There...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wandering House prompts reflection
Over the past few years The Wandering House has drifted around to multiple cities in southeast Minnesota. Artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center Cecilia Cornejo is bringing her long-term project to Red Wing for the month of October. Cornejo is a film-maker that focuses on amplifying voices of marginalized communities and...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Balloonist ends in river with two days of misfortune
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many. Could the falls of the little Cannon River be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Renovated twin home in Red Wing for sale
This completely renovated twin home is ready for its next owner. The many updates include floors, carpeting, a new roof, paint, trim work and more. The main level offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living, a full bath and a spacious, bright owner's suite. Find two more bedrooms with brand new carpet in the lower level along with another bath and the laundry room.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Long days, lots of door knocking for candidate
Campaign season is full of mixed emotions. Some people find the opportunity to talk to candidates to be a positive part of election season. Others do not. A list of events, activities, things to do and bases to cover are made each week by candidates when strategizing how to win over their neighbors' votes.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
He Mni Can/Barn Bluff being re-nominated as historic place
When coming to Red Wing whether a resident or just passing through, He Mni Can-Barn Bluff is one of the best-known features in the region. It is a must see destination for visitors and tourists alike. The recent partnership between Prairie Island Indian Community and the city of Red Wing has focused on healing the relationship between the two communities.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Council overrides veto of Riverfront trail segment
A few weeks ago at the Aug. 23 City Council meeting, the council approved a land purchase agreement for a Riverfront Trail segment. The plan has been in motion for many years and the land purchase was another piece of this larger project. After the council approved the purchase and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Candidates communicated brilliantly
Here's highlights from the League of Women Voters-sponsored session on Sept. 13 at the Red Wing bandshell. The debate brought forth for Senate District 20, Steve "Draz" Drazkowski (R) and for House 20A seat, Pam Altendorf (R). I met Draz at Red Wing's Toastmasters Club while improving his speaking skills...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Voice for all seasons
There is an important opportunity for voting residents of Red Wing’s Ward 3: to re-elect Councilwoman Becky Norton. Over the past four years serving on our City Council, Norton's duties include her second term as council president. A passionate supporter of representative democracy, she is a leader you can...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Self-serving elitists
I find it mind-bogglingly stupid that the group running together for City Council wants to hurt citizens and ruin our economy with the draconian slashing of services they have planned. At a recent candidate debate, they all decried their tax bills. They all have expensive homes, some have more than...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Public safety issue
Public safety is a key election issue for the Red Wing electorate and City Council candidates. This issue arose with the unwarranted firing of Chief Roger Pohlman Feb. 19, 2021. Claiming privacy protection of a former employee the council refused to provide just cause for this dismissal to us. Yet,...
Comments / 0