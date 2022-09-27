ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
klif.com

Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
CBS DFW

Man shot in Fort Worth after getting into argument with partner's ex-boyfriend

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire broke out in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man bringing his child back to his ex-girlfriend's house got into a fight with the woman's current boyfriend.Fort Worth police said that just after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in. When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot in the stomach. Officers learned that the incident started when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend's child back to her house from a visitation. The victim, who is the woman's current boyfriend, and the suspect began arguing. The argument escalated to physical violence before both men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman's current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled the scene.The woman's current boyfriend was taken to the hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, a different hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police believe this person might be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.
