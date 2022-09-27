Read full article on original website
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree
DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
klif.com
Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
KWTX
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
Four in the hospital following gunfire at a Fort Worth condo complex
Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday. It all began when a 911 caller said a man had been shot in front of a unit at a condo complex.
Dallas developer loses ownership of Turtle Creek site once anticipated to house Mandarin Oriental hotel, condo tower
DALLAS — A real estate developer indicted last week on felony fraud charges has lost control of a high-profile site he once planned to turn into a high-rise luxury condo tower and Mandarin Oriental hotel in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, owner and president of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers
A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
Dallas Uber Driver Drops off Cheating Husband and Mistress at His House
This Dallas Uber driver will have no part in your cheating schemes. I recently published a story about Dallas and Fort Worth being the most unfaithful cities in the United States. Sure, there are cheaters everywhere, but cheating is especially rampant in the Metroplex. Here's a great example. Of course,...
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
Man shot in Fort Worth after getting into argument with partner's ex-boyfriend
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire broke out in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man bringing his child back to his ex-girlfriend's house got into a fight with the woman's current boyfriend.Fort Worth police said that just after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in. When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot in the stomach. Officers learned that the incident started when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend's child back to her house from a visitation. The victim, who is the woman's current boyfriend, and the suspect began arguing. The argument escalated to physical violence before both men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman's current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled the scene.The woman's current boyfriend was taken to the hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, a different hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police believe this person might be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.
One killed in Mesquite apartment fire
One person is killed in an apartment fire in Mesquite this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 Friday morning in a building at the Tradewinds Apartments on Tradewind Dr.
Man accused of shooting at Arlington police is charged
Police were called because a man was firing shots in the parking lot of the Trinity Trace Apartments. When officers got there, the man climbed on top of a pick-up and took shots at the police.
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Dallas man charged with major real estate fraud scheme
A man from Dallas is facing several federal criminal charges over a real estate investment operation. Prosecutors say Timothy Lynch Barton scammed people out of $26 million.
