Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
supertalk929.com
NEW: Suspect in custody following fatal hit-and-run near Bristol Motor Speedway
A woman struck on Volunteer Parkway Friday morning near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus has died from her injuries while a suspect is in custody. Bristol Tennessee police reported the victim as 50-year-old Renata Hapney of Logan, West Virginia. The crash occurred just before 9:30 at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection.
JCPD: Man tried to steal same car part twice before pointing gun at neighbors, arrested later on meth charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two allegedly failed attempts to steal a catalytic converter led to a man pointing a gun at people and ultimately resulted in his arrest, Johnson City police state. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Joshua White, of Elizabethton, was arrested on Thursday morning on two […]
993thex.com
Two Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges, After Police Locate Stolen Vehicle
Locating a stolen vehicle leads Johnson City Police to arrest two east Tennessee residents on several felony charges including firearms and drug offenses. Joshua A White of Elizabethton and Kristen D. Davis of Johnson City are jailed after police located a stolen vehicle at 118 Guy Street in Johnson City. The two were found in a shed on the property and taken into custody. White is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony and drug charges. Davis is being held on possession of meth and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold.
elizabethton.com
Threat investigation underway at Happy Valley High School, charges pending
Deputies and investigators of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to Happy Valley High School Thursday afternoon after school administrators received a report that a student had made threats to harm other students. The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. and Happy Valley High School was placed into a...
TBI: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe
Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Cathy Kaywood has been found safe. Previous: (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman missing out of Sullivan County. Authorities say that Cathy Kaywood, who was last seen walking away from her Brookside Drive home in Kingsport, […]
993thex.com
Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present
A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe Drive on Sept. 19 in reference […]
Johnson City police searching for person after vehicle break-ins
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning following several vehicle break-ins. Johnson City officials said the break-ins are occurring “in various parts of the city” and encourage people not to leave valuables in their vehicles and to keep vehicles locked. Anyone with […]
Two inmates taken to hospital after NECX fight
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two inmates required hospital care after a fight in Northeast Correctional Complex on Monday, state officials say. According to Robert Reburn with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, a fight left two inmates of the prison with “non-life threatening” injuries. Another two inmates were also reported to be involved in the […]
Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
wcyb.com
THP: Man killed in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
supertalk929.com
Wise County Grand Jury Indicts Two Southwest Virginia Inmates On Murder Charges
This months Wise County, regular grand jury indicted more than 20 people on nearly 50 crimes, including aggravated murder, and strangulation. Among those indicted are two southwest Virginia prison inmates. 38 year old William Scott Pettigrew in Red Onion State Prison and 34 year old Justin William Crenshaw in Wallens Ridge State Prison both face one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in two separate incidents inside the prisons. If convicted, each face a mandatory life sentence and a fine of up to one hundred thousand dollars for aggravated murder and five years for the strangulation charge.
Kingsport PD: Man injured in I-81 crash dies of injuries
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries. According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while […]
VSP: Motorcycle crash kills 76-year-old Blountville man
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Blountville motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before dying of his injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Monday that the driver, identified as Carl W. Marco, 76, had been traveling eastbound on the highway near Route 758 on […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
