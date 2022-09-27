Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Ground Beef Packaging: What's The Difference?
You've likely noticed that ground beef is sold in several types of packaging at your local grocer depending on the brand. Does it matter what type of packaging is used for ground beef for safety and preservation? We asked Lisa Robinson, VP of global food safety at public health, Ecolab, who says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves all food packaging materials, all of which must be formulated in compliance with the agency's requirements. She says manufacturers of new packaging materials have to petition the FDA and provide data showing the material is safe to use if it hasn't already been regulated for its proposed use. That means any type of ground beef packaging you come across has gone through rigorous approval and research to ensure it is safe.
We compared 5 popular online meat delivery services to find which has the juiciest steaks and highest quality cuts
As enthusiastic carnivores and home cooks, we've tested a variety of meat delivery services. Here's everything you need to know about our top picks.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
msn.com
More than 22 thousand pounds of frozen beef recalled
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - Around 22,061 pounds of frozen beef were recalled after a misbranded and unlabeled allergen on Saturday, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The product contains milk, but the label didn’t list the known allergen. The frozen...
Popculture
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
TreeHouse Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Certain Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing Due to Undeclared Wheat and Soy
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Allergen/Wheat and Soy. Company Name:. TreeHouse...
FOXBusiness
Plant-based meat sales declining, industry possibly suffering 'perception problem'
Plant-based meats are no longer all the rage they were just a few years ago, according to Deloitte Consulting LLP. After once enjoying double-digit growth, sales are declining, possibly due to saturation of the U.S. market, Bloomberg reports. "Sales of refrigerated meat alternatives at retailers are down 10.5% by volume...
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Korean-Style Beef Is Being Removed From Walmart Stores
The frozen item gets removed from shelves. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
Food & Wine
USDA Approves Genetically Modified, Antioxidant-Rich Purple Tomato
Everyone always repeats that "good things come to those who wait" line, but they don't always add that sometimes the waiting can stretch on for ages. In biochemist Cathie Martin's case, it took almost 15 years for a genetically modified purple tomato to receive regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Is Plant-Based Meat Actually Good For You?
Plant-based dudes had reason to rejoice when the Impossible Whopper debuted in 2019. The sandwich was a take on Burger King’s classic, but with the traditional beef patty replaced with one of the alternative patties made by Impossible Foods. Imitation meats, ones made from pea or soy protein instead of the flesh of slaughtered cows, proliferated in the years since. It’s not difficult to find alt-meats in the place of old-fashioned burgers, as well as of pork, sausage, meatballs, and chicken.
Ozarks First.com
Great Meat Selections at Price Cutter
It’s fall and all of your favorite items are back at the Price Cutter meat counter. Check out this delicious assortment of meats! They are not only delicious but so easy to prepare!. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
More than 60 meat products recalled over bacteria outbreak
Nearly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat, produced by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., is being recalled because of possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement. The products in question were produced between July 7 to Sept. 9...
Food & Wine
Japanese Wagyu Named 'World's Best Steak'
Yesterday, the 8th annual World Steak Challenge was held in Dublin, Ireland. If you're not simply shocked to discover that such a carnivore paradise exists, steak fans will probably be genuinely surprised by the evening's biggest news: For the first time in the event's history, the award for World's Best Steak went to Japan.
How a Michelin-Starred Chef Deals With High Stress in the Restaurant Industry
“Absolutely I had anxiety attacks. It still does give me anxiety attacks,” admits the chef Jason Atherton. He knows that’s surprising to many people. Sure, as anyone who has seen last year’s critically-acclaimed Philip Barantini-directed film Boiling Point (it’s on Netflix), or seen the FX series The Bear, might have gleaned, cheffing is seriously high stress work. But, you know, this is Jason Atherton, one-time executive chef under Gordon Ramsay — so steeled in a high pressure environment — before going on to win Michelin stars and open restaurants from London to the Philippines, to Dubai and New York. Surely, he’s well above the fray?
msn.com
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Popculture
Salad Dressing Sold at Aldi Stores Nationwide Recalled
A salad dressing sold at the discount supermarket Aldi was recalled last week. The dressing, produced by TreeHouse Foods, Inc., was mispackaged and may contain the allergens of soy and wheat. However, since the wrong product is inside the package, these life-threatening allergens are not listed on the bottle. The...
Futurity
Dairy cows have it worse than beef cows
Cattle welfare experts rate the welfare of dairy cattle lower than that of beef cattle that are raised solely for meat, according to a new study. The researchers asked 70 experts from around the world to assess the welfare risks of the most common dairy and beef production systems in their own country.
