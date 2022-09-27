Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton happy with new trail
HAMILTON — Hamilton’s new Nature Trail and cross country track area have been getting new visitors and has been a hit with local residents. During a work session meeting last week, Hamilton City Council members discussed the new success the city has had in bringing visitors to their newly updated nature trail at the old Munsingware property.
mynwapaper.com
Kyle Stanley Stidham
Kyle Stanley Stidham, 30, of Guin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Kyle was born on August 10, 1992 in Lake County, Florida. His visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where his funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Lindsey Cemetery in Hackleburg.
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in multivehicle wreck Monday at Spring Avenue, Beltline Road in Decatur
UPDATE: Five vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police. Three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road. Injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area...
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
Obituary: Ronnie Rogers
Ronnie Rogers, age 67, of Cullman passed away on Sept. 28, 2022. Mr. Rogers loved Alabama football. He was loved by all who knew him and will dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dilmus Rogers and Opal Matheney; stepfather: William A. Matheney; brother: Ricky Wayne Rogers. Ronnie is survived by stepmother: Doris Matheney. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Funeral Home, Adamsville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Gardens, Adamsville, AL, with Dennis Loyd officiating. Burial will take place in the Crestview Memorial Gardens.
Decatur seeing changes in retail, restaurant market
New businesses in Decatur aim to meet demand for everything from cookies to physical fitness to spiritual fulfillment, but as new retailers open some have also relocated or closed.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Family displaced after house fire early Saturday
The City of Athens said crews were called to a house fire in the 400-block of South Houston Street just after 2 a.m.
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
radio7media.com
Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
What's happening in Alabama's prison system?
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local Hospital
On July 15, 2020, someone called an ambulance to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Courtland, Alabama. Paramedics picked up 60-year-old Wanda Ashford Floyd and transported her to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Wanda was treated and released from the local hospital.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
