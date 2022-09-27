ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hamilton happy with new trail

HAMILTON — Hamilton’s new Nature Trail and cross country track area have been getting new visitors and has been a hit with local residents. During a work session meeting last week, Hamilton City Council members discussed the new success the city has had in bringing visitors to their newly updated nature trail at the old Munsingware property.
mynwapaper.com

Kyle Stanley Stidham

Kyle Stanley Stidham, 30, of Guin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Kyle was born on August 10, 1992 in Lake County, Florida. His visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where his funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Lindsey Cemetery in Hackleburg.
GUIN, AL
WAFF

Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronnie Rogers

Ronnie Rogers, age 67, of Cullman passed away on Sept. 28, 2022. Mr. Rogers loved Alabama football. He was loved by all who knew him and will dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dilmus Rogers and Opal Matheney; stepfather: William A. Matheney; brother: Ricky Wayne Rogers. Ronnie is survived by stepmother: Doris Matheney. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Funeral Home, Adamsville, AL. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 1 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Gardens, Adamsville, AL, with Dennis Loyd officiating. Burial will take place in the Crestview Memorial Gardens.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence

ON FRIDAY OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO PLANET FITNESS IN REFERENCE TO A CRIMINAL SURVEILLANCE CALL. OFFICERS MADE CONTACT WITH A FEMALE COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SHE WAS IN ONE OF THE TANNING BED ROOMS AND NOTICED A CELL PHONE SLIDE UNDER THE DOOR. THE CELL PHONE’S CAMERA WAS ON AND RECORDING. THE FEMALE YELLED AND THE PHONE WAS REMOVED. SHE THEN MADE CONTACT WITH THE MANAGER AND THE POLICE WERE NOTIFIED. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION, JACOB KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SURVELLIANCE. KEETON WAS RELEASED ON BOND FROM THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
FLORENCE, AL
FOX54 News

What's happening in Alabama's prison system?

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's Note: This story was originally published on ALReporter.com. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ALABAMA STATE
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...

