NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Zegras day to day for Ducks
Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener; Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Trevor Zegras is day to day with...
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses first trip to Europe, 'picturesque' city of Bern. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com with the Nashville Predators in Europe this week. The Predators play an exhibition against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday (2 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
FLAMES TRIM DOWN CAMP ROSTER
The Flames now have three goalies, 10 defencemen and 15 forwards remaining in camp. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:. Duehr, Walker (RW) Klapka, Adam (RW) Kuznetsov, Yan (D) McLain, Mitch (C) Pelletier, Jakob (LW)
NHL
Who will separate from pack as Stars preseason rolls on?
FRISCO, Texas -- Preseason hockey is a unique animal. Take the Stars this season, for example. They have played some strong lineups for their two home games and suffered two losses. They played a more "depth" lineup in a neutral site game and took a win. "It's a tough environment...
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel across the state of Missouri for a preseason matchup with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m., 101 ESPN). Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, will host a Blues preseason game in Independence for the second consecutive season. Last...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for Friday night preseason clash
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will continue their preseason schedule on Friday night when they welcome the Washington Capitals to Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Detroit Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
Behind the Build: The Story of the Dale Hawerchuk Statue
Reflecting on the 18-month process leading to the Dale Hawerchuk statue. The Dale Hawerchuk statue represents not only the impact the hall-of-fame forward had on the Winnipeg Jets organization, but also on the city and community that remained close to his heart until he passed away in August of 2020.
NHL
Lightning reduce training camp roster by nine
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by nine players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The following players were released from camp and will report to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Gabriel Dumont and Shawn Element; defensemen Tyson Feist and Ryan Jones; and goaltender Jack LaFontaine. Also, forward Maxim Cajkovic was assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
Detroit releases trio from amateur tryouts
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.
NHL
It's Miller time: Veteran could be new key depth addition for Stars
Dallas is betting on defenseman Colin Miller to make its list of important veteran contributors this season. The Stars have a history of adding depth veterans over the summer and getting pretty good performances from them. Last season, Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl were affordable adds, and each had important...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Jets
The Edmonton Oilers play their fifth game of the preseason, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL
Heiskanen, Seguin set for exhibition debuts for Stars against Wild
Khudobin, who made 11 saves in the first period of Dallas' preseason opener Monday, could play all 60 minutes in net. FRISCO, Texas -- Fans at American Airlines Center on Thursday will get their first glimpses of Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin in the preseason and also could see Anton Khudobin play a full game.
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens lost their first of four preseason games against the Ottawa Senators, losing 5-4 in overtime at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Cayden Primeau got the start in goal, while Jonathan Drouin made his preseason debut. The first period was a scoreless affair until late in...
NHL
RECAP: Raymond's three-point night powers Red Wings past Blackhawks, 3-0
CHICAGO -- Lucas Raymond had one goal and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center. After the first two periods passed without a goal, Jakub Vrana, making his 2022-23 preseason debut, scored early in the third to give the Red Wings a 1-0 advantage. Detroit doubled its lead midway through the frame when Dylan Larkin found the back of the net, then Raymond added another insurance tally with 5:31 remaining in the game.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins
Playing the fourth game of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers are in Beantown on Saturday afternoon to take on Jim Montgomery's Boston Bruins. Game time is 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on...
NHL
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
NHL
Jackets Down Caps, 2-1
Yegor Chinakhov's goal at 6:46 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie with the Capitals stood up as the game-winner in a 2-1 Columbus victory on Saturday night in Columbus. Chinakhov's goal gave the Blue Jackets their first lead of the night and enabled them to overcome the Caps, who had the better of the territorial and possession battles over the game's first 40 minutes.
NHL
Beniers of Kraken, Power of Sabres among 12 rookies to watch this season
Eklund, Holtz, Johnson, Quinn others who could make impact. The Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken each could have as many as two rookies in the lineup, leading a talented group of first-year players hoping to make an impact when the 2022-23 season begins Oct. 7. Here are 12...
