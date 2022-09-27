CHICAGO -- Lucas Raymond had one goal and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings in a 3-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center. After the first two periods passed without a goal, Jakub Vrana, making his 2022-23 preseason debut, scored early in the third to give the Red Wings a 1-0 advantage. Detroit doubled its lead midway through the frame when Dylan Larkin found the back of the net, then Raymond added another insurance tally with 5:31 remaining in the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO