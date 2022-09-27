Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Was a Shark Swimming in Florida Street After Hurricane Ian Storm Surge?
Fake videos of sharks swimming in flooded streets tend to surface during hurricanes, but some experts believe this video might be real.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
AccuWeather
East Coast on alert for Hurricane Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. From Monday to Tuesday, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea...
Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida
Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday. The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.
Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Georgia or the Carolinas, here is what you need to do now
According to the National Hurricane Center, residents of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to be alert as Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall for a second time along the states’ east coasts. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves up...
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Here's why meteorologists say Ian's exact path is still uncertain
Waking up this morning, there's a sense of dread. Hurricane Ian could be the storm that the west coast of Florida has always feared -- especially Tampa.
Hurricane Ian is coming when king tides will be in Florida. What to know about high tides
If you know anything about South Florida’s climate, it’s that September marks the start of the annual cycle of high tides known as king tides.
Ian likely won’t head to South Florida but could make an impact. Here’s how — and why
Good news for South Floridians: Hurricane Ian is not forecast to travel directly over the region. However, there’s also troublesome developments: the system may still make its presence known.
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Hurricane Ian forecast to strike west Florida earlier and harder as track moves south
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers.
When Will Hurricane Ian Make Landfall?
Hurricane Ian is nearing Florida with every passing day, and residents are wondering exactly when the storm will make landfall. Currently, it’s closest to Cuba and the Florida Keys, with heavy rainfall projected to begin in the Keys on Tuesday. Meteorologists are predicting life-threatening storm surges along Florida’s west...
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
