ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Florida State
City
Landfall, MN
City
London Township, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
AccuWeather

East Coast on alert for Hurricane Ian's impacts

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. From Monday to Tuesday, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea...
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida

Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday. The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Tom Brady
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Espn#Nfl#Darlington Tweeted#Hard Rock Stadium
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

When Will Hurricane Ian Make Landfall?

Hurricane Ian is nearing Florida with every passing day, and residents are wondering exactly when the storm will make landfall. Currently, it’s closest to Cuba and the Florida Keys, with heavy rainfall projected to begin in the Keys on Tuesday. Meteorologists are predicting life-threatening storm surges along Florida’s west...
FLORIDA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy