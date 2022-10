BILLINGS, Mont. - Fall is in full swing now, which might make some think of spooky things. But a Bat Walk aims to teach people to see these critters as anything but scary. Bats are silent predators that hunt at night and many might go most of their lives without seeing a bat in person. Their allusiveness adds to the mystery of these flying foxes that often turns to misunderstanding and fear.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO