Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
House approves scaled-down bill targeting Big Tech dominance
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday approved sharply scaled-down legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in antitrust cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure, passed by a 242-184 vote, pales in comparison with a more ambitious package aimed...
WDIO-TV
Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion right groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The...
WDIO-TV
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored...
Officials detail dire impacts from Hurricane Ian, call for more assistance
Local, state and federal officials painted a dire description of Hurricane Ian’s impacts during appearances on the Sunday morning talk shows, with many of them calling for more federal assistance. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell and Fort Myers, Fla. Mayor Kevin Anderson, all of…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
(CNN) — Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff’s edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — […] The post 5 signs the world is headed for a recession appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WDIO-TV
Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power
HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba’s internet service shut down for the second...
Comments / 0