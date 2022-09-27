Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
Navratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
Navratri festival 2022 has begun on an exciting note and we are sure you have had a great time meeting your friends, and loved ones, and dancing to the tunes of popular Garba tracks. This year, day 8 of the Navratri festival will have peacock green as the auspicious colour. The serene hue represents freshness, compassion, and individuality. When it comes to style, Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and many others posed wearing stunning peacock green outfits. You can replicate their look and wear a Navratri outfit featuring a lovely peacock green hue!
boldsky.com
Ponniyin Selvan Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance In Green Saree
Seems like Sobhita Dhulipala knows every how about owning up to the limelight with her stunning attire. As the actress is running busy on the promotions of her back-to-back releases, now she brings up yet another beautiful attire and we just can't get our eyes off her. Taking to her...
msn.com
Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India
Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
boldsky.com
Navratri 2022: How Does Fasting Affect Your Body?
Fasting is a general approach to weight loss and is a feasible method for treating diseases such as type 2 diabetes. In addition to these, people also fast due to religious and spiritual reasons. Despite the differing reasons, how fasting impacts the human body remains the same at the end of the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boldsky.com
Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor, Office Makeup Looks To Learn From Bollywood Beauties
The divas have featured some interesting makeup looks that are apt for office makeup looks and very easy to recreate!. Keep reading to take cues from these celeb looks that are high on minimalism and style:. Deepika Padukone. Image: Instagram. For office outlook, it makes sense to go for minimal...
boldsky.com
Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Speaks About His New Hairstyle In Sherdil Shergill
Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for his hairdos, so much so that his fans from all over the globe try connecting with him for tips and tricks. But as an audience we seldom think of how important a hairstyle would be to get into a character. Recently you may have...
msn.com
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
An ancient Buddhist temple and various other structures have been found in a tiger reserve, during the first expedition to the area for 84 years. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed pictures of the ancient caves and temples on social media, showing the remains of Buddhist structures with mural inscriptions on them. The temples were found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India. The reserve is located around 300 miles from the Madhya Pradesh state capital, Bhopal.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Comments / 0