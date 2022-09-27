ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

boldsky.com

Navratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas

Navratri festival 2022 has begun on an exciting note and we are sure you have had a great time meeting your friends, and loved ones, and dancing to the tunes of popular Garba tracks. This year, day 8 of the Navratri festival will have peacock green as the auspicious colour. The serene hue represents freshness, compassion, and individuality. When it comes to style, Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and many others posed wearing stunning peacock green outfits. You can replicate their look and wear a Navratri outfit featuring a lovely peacock green hue!
msn.com

Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India

Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
boldsky.com

Navratri 2022: How Does Fasting Affect Your Body?

Fasting is a general approach to weight loss and is a feasible method for treating diseases such as type 2 diabetes. In addition to these, people also fast due to religious and spiritual reasons. Despite the differing reasons, how fasting impacts the human body remains the same at the end of the day.
msn.com

Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve

An ancient Buddhist temple and various other structures have been found in a tiger reserve, during the first expedition to the area for 84 years. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed pictures of the ancient caves and temples on social media, showing the remains of Buddhist structures with mural inscriptions on them. The temples were found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India. The reserve is located around 300 miles from the Madhya Pradesh state capital, Bhopal.
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
