Read full article on original website
Related
If you liked Netflix’s pulse-pounding thriller Lou, binge these 4 movies next
Netflix on September 23 debuted Lou, an action-thriller that put star Allison Janney in a role that couldn’t be more strikingly different from her celebrated turn as the indefatigable White House press secretary in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. In this new Netflix release, there are no suits or speaker’s podium to be found — only the presence of a woman who boasts, with apologies to Liam Neeson, a very particular set of skills.
AJ McLean Explained Why His Child Changed Her Name From "Ava" To "Elliott"
“Whatever journey both my girls have, I will be in their corner a million percent, my wife will be in their corner and support them, whatever their path is and whatever their journey is."
19 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning This October That Are Worth Checking Out
You're telling me we've got a Supernatural prequel, a new Mike Flanagan series, AND a second season of The White Lotus.... I'm totally in.
"SNL" Spoofed Adam Levine And Armie Hammer — And Their Texts — Last Night
This whole skit was A LOT.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
Comments / 0