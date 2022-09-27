Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Teachers, Business, Home Safety in Prescott Valley, Prescott’s Christmas Events, OCD, High School Football, Mark Wahlberg | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s Newest Podcast Launches, Waiting on a Phone Call
Cast11, Prescott’s #1 Podcast Network is excited to welcome Prescott’s newest show, Waiting on a Phone Call!. Every Monday, hosts Mike and Ben dig into their Rolodex to bring you the most interesting conversations with famous people from across the world. Inevitably, they are too busy for two Prescott boys. So instead, they find community leaders, friends, family, and more locally-based interesting people to talk about all of life’s greatest fascinations, while they are waiting on a call.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
prescottenews.com
A Moment of Beauty at the Prescott Indian Art Market – Sharlot Hall Museum
Left to right: Patrick Smith, Nanabah Aragon, Lisa Hayes (Executive Director, Sharlot Hall Museum) At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum.
SignalsAZ
Volunteer is Just Another Word for Neighbor
The individuals who take the time to care for others aren’t just volunteering, they are a great example of what it means to be a neighbor. CJ Meldahl, the Executive Director of People Who Care, takes a moment to reflect on the importance of volunteers in the community. I...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Volunteers take Mohave High, Bradshaw Mtn￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave High Schools at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, on Tuesday, September 13. Coach Scott Lander announced LWHS team won overall at 161 for the Volunteers, team scores of 180 for Bradshaw Mountain Bears...
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley
Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
theprescotttimes.com
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
theprescotttimes.com
Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
fox10phoenix.com
K-9 helps Cottonwood Police find 100K fentanyl pills during traffic stop; suspect arrested
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Mexican man was arrested after police seized 100,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Cottonwood. K-9 Duke was assisting Cottonwood Police on a drug investigation along Interstate 17 on Sept. 29. During the investigation, multiple traffic stops were made and during one of the stops, police say evidence of drug trafficking was identified.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
