Now we have to see her face and listen to her lies more often, ugh. I cannot wait until she loses and we are no longer forced to listen to her crazy!
Not every republican is hard right or a Trumpanzee. I can't believe she has overwhelming support by the party to be elected. She's too full of herself, as she purports to be. Pushing Trumps agenda which she adopted to get elected. like a box of choclates...
ELECTION DENIER! Scary Lake and the others in AZ like her will be defeated. Arizona is not Giliad, and the most of us are moving forward and away from right-wing conspiracies meant to misinform uneducated voters. That's why Chump said on a hot mic, "I really like the uneducated." Does anyone here want to be in that group? Will your children and grandchildren deny you later? Probably.
Comments / 59