LAS VEGAS — Nevada Democrats have held up their state as a national testing ground for how to win Latino voters in 2024. But with only 37 days until the midterm elections, there are warning signs: At the doors, on the phones and on the streets, Latinos are threatening to stay home. And that is despite the presence of the first-ever Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto, at the top of the ballot.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO