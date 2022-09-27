ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Ace Giacome
3d ago

The dems and PP keep pushing the abortion termination near birth because “intact” baby parts command a bigger price tag for these body part peddlers.

David Dibble
3d ago

Reproductive rights……nice way to put murder. Wonder what the baby inside would have to say about it if they could talk…..

