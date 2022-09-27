Read full article on original website
Ace Giacome
3d ago
The dems and PP keep pushing the abortion termination near birth because “intact” baby parts command a bigger price tag for these body part peddlers.
Reply
3
David Dibble
3d ago
Reproductive rights……nice way to put murder. Wonder what the baby inside would have to say about it if they could talk…..
Reply
3
Related
Mark Meadows' Newly Revealed Text Messages Clarify Role In Attempts To Overturn Election
Hundreds of newly revealed text messages proposing strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election that were turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee by Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are now clarifying his alleged role in the effort, according to The Guardian. Many...
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
creators.com
Trump's Latest Legal Blunder
By now, it has become clear that President Donald Trump's hopes that the appointment of a special master would derail the Justice Department's investigation of him have proven to be short-lived. The Mar-a-Lago nightmare continues for the former president, and nothing about the appointment of the Special Master will derail it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary comments at Trump rally
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving backlash after she claimed at a rally in Michigan that Democrats are “killing” Republicans. Ms Green made the comments while attending former president Donald Trump’s Michigan rally on Saturday. “For daring to push back against the regime, and it doesn’t stop...
Failed GOP Candidates Say ‘Deep State’ Used ‘Weather Manipulation Technology’ to Punish DeSantis
Two conspiracy-peddling former MAGA congressional candidates pushed an absolutely bonkers claim this week that the “Deep State” used “weather manipulation technology” to power up Hurricane Ian in order to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully challenged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in 2020, said on her far-right online show that the federal government knows “how to manipulate and create big storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, climate change,” adding that “huge hurricanes seem to target red states” near elections. “In this case, possibly Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot and challenging, fighting the Deep State,” she added, noting that DeSantis is a likely GOP presidential candidate. Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s 2020 Senate nominee for Delaware, agreed that Ian “could be a weather-manipulated hurricane” before noting that the storm became a Cat-5 hurricane “overnight” and “does seem to be hitting the conservative areas of” Florida. “I’m not putting it past the elites to target something like this toward Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming,” Witzke exclaimed. Besides repeatedly pushing the unhinged QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, Witzke and Lorraine have peddled other outlandish and bogus claims in recent years, such as Flat Earthism, 9/11 conspiracies, and the baseless assertion that a Miami condo tower collapse was a “Deep State operation” targeting associates of John McAfee, the late software entrepreneur .
Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits To Absurd GOP Priority If They Win Back House
The Florida Republican pretty much summed up what the GOP has become, said critics.
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Campaign Report — The Senate race flying under national Democrats’ radar
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. Starting this week, you can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), and...
MSNBC
Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance
The Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is heating up. Democratic nominee Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins Joy Reid on the incumbent Ron Johnson’s controversial statements and policies. "Ron Johnson celebrated the Dobbs decision,” Barnes tells The ReidOut. "He said that if women didn't like the 1849 criminal abortion ban we have in the state they could just move."Oct. 1, 2022.
Not So Fast, Democrats. Your Blue Wave Might Still Be a Mirage.
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Call it “wishcasting” if you like, but for the first time in a long time, Republicans are starting to see the slimmest ray of hope in midterm polling results. The most conclusive evidence is in the U.S. Senate races that...
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
Recess is over. Now the Jan. 6 committee has a glaring credibility problem.
Actions speak louder than words. That's certainly true for the select committee, which, despite its biases, has raised new info and questions.
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
MSNBC
Democrats' strategy to boost MAGA Republicans is vindicated
Over the past year, Democrats trotted out an oft-criticized strategy for dealing with the few Republican candidates willing to stand up to Donald Trump: They tried to defeat them. In gubernatorial, Senate and House primaries across the country, Democratic campaign committees poured millions into boosting pro-Trump candidates and defeating less...
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Lots of new midterm polls
It’s less than six weeks until Election Day, and there are several new polls out from key midterm states. A new Fox News poll of Georgia has Sen. Raphael Warnock at 46% among registered voters and GOP challenger Herschel Walker at 41%. In the gubernatorial race, it’s incumbent GOP...
MSNBC
Buoyed by Abbott failures, GOP unpopularity, Beto O'Rourke musters campaign volunteer army
Beto O'Rourke, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate, talks with Alex Wagner about the size of his campaign apparatus and the factors beyond his campaign, like Governor Greg Abbott's many governing failures and Republican support for unpopular abortion bans, that he hopes will propel him to office in this year's election.Oct. 1, 2022.
Jesse Watters’ Dig at Biden’s Hurricane Ian Response Falls Flat
Jesse Watters attempted to make a wry dig at President Joe Biden on Thursday over his response to Hurricane Ian but came up empty after receiving pushback not from a Democratic-leaning guest but former George W. Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove.The Fox News host tried to give the impression that Biden has been dragging his feet about providing aid to storm-ravaged Florida, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he is “thankful” for the help from the administration, which he has often criticized. On Thursday, Biden approved federal aid to individuals in nine counties, meaning affected residents could receive up...
Michael Flynn Ominously Warns Governors May Soon 'Declare War'
And 90% of federal departments should be eliminated, urges Trump's first national security adviser. "Lock 'em up," he says at an Arizona campaign event.
Comments / 8