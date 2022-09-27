ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Focused On Being Aggressive Instead Of Selfless

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook get another season to prove they can coexist after their disastrous 2021-22 season. Under head coach Darvin Ham, there’s some renewed optimism that the three stars can work though fans are understandably skeptical after watching the experiment unfold last year. So far in training camp, reports about their play have been positive as they seem bought in to what Ham has asked of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy