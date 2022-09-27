The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook get another season to prove they can coexist after their disastrous 2021-22 season. Under head coach Darvin Ham, there’s some renewed optimism that the three stars can work though fans are understandably skeptical after watching the experiment unfold last year. So far in training camp, reports about their play have been positive as they seem bought in to what Ham has asked of them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO