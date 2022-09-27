Claire Marie (O’Brien) Sheehan of Hingham and Weymouth died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27 at the age of 89. Mrs. Sheehan was the beloved daughter of the late Michael J. and Claire H. (Kelcourse) O’Brien of Quincy. She was married to the late Frederick J. Sheehan for 58 years before his death in 2013. She is survived by her children Frederick Sheehan Jr. of Holliston, Kathleen Speredelozzi and her husband Jim of Weymouth, Michael Sheehan and his wife Maureen of Norwell, and Mariclaire Buckley and her husband John of Hingham. She was “Mamie” to Anna and Frederick Sheehan III, Viktor and Claire Speredelozzi, Catherine and Michael Sheehan, and William, Andrew, Henry, and Ned Buckley. She was predeceased by her brother Paul O’Brien of Weymouth.

