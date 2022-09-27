Read full article on original website
Claire M. Sheehan, 89
Claire Marie (O’Brien) Sheehan of Hingham and Weymouth died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 27 at the age of 89. Mrs. Sheehan was the beloved daughter of the late Michael J. and Claire H. (Kelcourse) O’Brien of Quincy. She was married to the late Frederick J. Sheehan for 58 years before his death in 2013. She is survived by her children Frederick Sheehan Jr. of Holliston, Kathleen Speredelozzi and her husband Jim of Weymouth, Michael Sheehan and his wife Maureen of Norwell, and Mariclaire Buckley and her husband John of Hingham. She was “Mamie” to Anna and Frederick Sheehan III, Viktor and Claire Speredelozzi, Catherine and Michael Sheehan, and William, Andrew, Henry, and Ned Buckley. She was predeceased by her brother Paul O’Brien of Weymouth.
Patricia E. Nee
Patricia “Pat” Ellen (Bean) Nee died peacefully after a long illness on Sept. 26, 2022. Pat was born to the late James and Dorothy Bean and raised in South Boston where she attended St. Monica’s parish. In 1962 she married the late John F. Nee, also of South Boston, and they resided in Quincy for over 50 years.
Robert W. Campbell, Sr., 86
Robert W. “Soupy” Campbell, Sr., 86, of Quincy, formerly of Mattapan, died Sept. 28, 2022. He resided in Quincy since 1960. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to the late Valerie E. (Smith) Campbell. Robert served in the Army Reserves from the mid 1950’s until being...
Sally A. Chrystie, 89
On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 2022, Sally Ann (Mullaney) Chrystie Joined the angels in heaven at 89, with her family at home. Sally was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, educated at Quincy High School, and then became secretary at Quincy High School. Sally was born to William J. Mullaney and Bertalda Mullaney...
Andronico, Cain Want To Explore Residency Requirement For New City Hires
Two city councillors on Monday will put forward a resolution asking the Koch administration to consider potential avenues for enacting a residency requirement for new municipal employees in Quincy. Councillors Anthony Andronico and Ian Cain will introduce the resolution asking about the residency requirement when councillors meet Monday evening. The...
Quincy Food Festival Truck Cancelled
The annual Quincy Food Truck & Music Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled because of inclement weather, city officials announced Friday on social media. “Stay tuned for the City’s upcoming November/December events schedule to be confirmed soon.”. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to move into the...
